  • "How does Taylor Swift let him out of the house" "World's ugliest man": NFL fans roast Travis Kelce's opal outfit for Chiefs vs. Jaguars Week 5 game

"How does Taylor Swift let him out of the house" "World's ugliest man": NFL fans roast Travis Kelce's opal outfit for Chiefs vs. Jaguars Week 5 game

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 05, 2025 22:50 GMT
NFL fans roast Travis Kelce
NFL fans roast Travis Kelce's opal outfit for Chiefs vs. Jaguars Week 5 game (Photos via IMAGN)

Travis Kelce showed up for the Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Jaguars in a printed button-up shirt covered in duck and outdoor scene illustrations, paired with cream-colored trousers. On his feet were tan suede Chelsea boots, and he topped the look off with a brown flat cap.

In one hand, he carried a brown suede jacket, and in the other, a brown leather duffel bag with an orange cap clipped to it.

NFL fans shared their takes on X.

"How does Taylor let him out of the house looking like that????," wrote one fan.
"Trav’s pants are a couple inches too short," another fan commented,
"30 yards and couple dropped passes coming up!" a third fan wrote,

More NFL fans chimed in.

The Kansas City Chiefs' X account captioned the clip "October's Opal" because Travis Kelce’s birthstone is opal, as he was born on Oct. 5. The Chiefs tight end’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, wrote a song called “Opalite” on her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, which was inspired by Kelce.

Kelce and Swift got engaged on Aug. 26. Kelce proposed in the garden of his Kansas City home while Taylor was recording an episode of his podcast, "New Heights."

Travis Kelce's Week 1 and Week 2 pre-game looks turned heads

For Week 1 in Brazil to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, Travis Kelce wore a sharp black suit with white pinstripes and bold white graphic designs on the chest. Underneath, he had a cream button-up shirt with the top button undone. He finished the look with black sunglasses, black slip-on leather shoes and a large black textured Givenchy duffel bag in hand.

For Week 2 versus the Eagles, Kelce wore a navy blue suit jacket with matching shorts, paired with a white dress shirt and a black tie. He finished it off with black dress shoes and dark sunglasses.

The Kansas City Chiefs started the 2025 season with two close losses -- first to the Chargers and then to the Eagles. But they turned things around in Week 3 by beating the Giants and followed it up with a big win over the Ravens in Week 4, putting their record at 2-2 after the first four games.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
