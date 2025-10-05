Travis Kelce showed up for the Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Jaguars in a printed button-up shirt covered in duck and outdoor scene illustrations, paired with cream-colored trousers. On his feet were tan suede Chelsea boots, and he topped the look off with a brown flat cap.In one hand, he carried a brown suede jacket, and in the other, a brown leather duffel bag with an orange cap clipped to it.NFL fans shared their takes on X.&quot;How does Taylor let him out of the house looking like that????,&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;Trav’s pants are a couple inches too short,&quot; another fan commented,&quot;30 yards and couple dropped passes coming up!&quot; a third fan wrote,More NFL fans chimed in.Luisa Victoria @luivicLINKNew Heights of manhood. 😮‍💨Kaleb Martin @Kalmarti5005LINKHe looks like he just walked off the set of Glass Onion.Dj @Dj8231173720604LINKWorlds ugliest manThe Kansas City Chiefs' X account captioned the clip &quot;October's Opal&quot; because Travis Kelce’s birthstone is opal, as he was born on Oct. 5. The Chiefs tight end’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, wrote a song called “Opalite” on her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, which was inspired by Kelce.Kelce and Swift got engaged on Aug. 26. Kelce proposed in the garden of his Kansas City home while Taylor was recording an episode of his podcast, &quot;New Heights.&quot;Travis Kelce's Week 1 and Week 2 pre-game looks turned headsFor Week 1 in Brazil to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, Travis Kelce wore a sharp black suit with white pinstripes and bold white graphic designs on the chest. Underneath, he had a cream button-up shirt with the top button undone. He finished the look with black sunglasses, black slip-on leather shoes and a large black textured Givenchy duffel bag in hand.For Week 2 versus the Eagles, Kelce wore a navy blue suit jacket with matching shorts, paired with a white dress shirt and a black tie. He finished it off with black dress shoes and dark sunglasses. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Kansas City Chiefs started the 2025 season with two close losses -- first to the Chargers and then to the Eagles. But they turned things around in Week 3 by beating the Giants and followed it up with a big win over the Ravens in Week 4, putting their record at 2-2 after the first four games.