  Taylor Swift opens up about Travis Kelce's "hot gay friends" while showing off her engagement ring

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 05, 2025 15:43 GMT
Taylor Swift gets honest on Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift gets honest on Travis Kelce's hot gay friends (Image Credit: GETTY)

Taylor Swift has been on the promotional tour for her The Life of a Showgirl album. On Friday, on the Hits Radio show, she shared some interesting details about her album songs and also talked about the Chiefs tight end's friend circle.

The conversation started when Swift showed off her engagement ring, followed by a question from James Barr, one of the co-hosts, who asked the Blank Space singer if Kelce "has any hot gay friends."

Swift revealed that she has gay friends in her own inner circle, one of whom she could set him up with.

"Yeah. Yeah," Swift said about Kelce having gay friends.

"We'll sort it out. I also have a lot of those as well. I mean, I feel this this offline. This feels like for maybe later, you know, I get out my phone. But yeah, you would absolutely love him." Swift further said.
On the same day, the Heart Breakfast released an exclusive interview with Taylor Swift, where she opened up about the backstory of her engagement ring.

The All Too Well singer revealed having shown one of the videos of jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck to Travis Kelce last year.

"I had shown him a video. I just thought her stuff was so cool," Swift said.
"So, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything. When I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made that.'"
Taylor Swift admits dating Travis Kelce changed her perspective on weddings

Dating Travis Kelce has changed a lot of things in Taylor Swift, including her perspective on marriage.

Before Kelce, Swift wasn't "obsessed" with the idea of getting married, but the Chiefs tight end changed that. Talking about her changed perspective on the Heart Breakfast podcast on Friday, Swift said:

"Actually, you would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life."

"But I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person. So I haven't actually even thought about that. This is the first time I have thought about that. [6:41]

Even though it has been more than a month since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged, the gifts haven't stopped coming to the couple's doorsteps.

Swift received "perfect" engagement gifts from the hosts of the Capital Breakfast podcast, which she admitted to putting to use at her house.

