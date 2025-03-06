Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf reportedly wants out as he enters the final year of his contract. A divisional rival has weighed in on the situation.

On Wednesday, just after the two-time Pro Bowler received permission to seek a trade, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who recently signed a five-year, $89 million extension, called out Metcalf's teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Instagram Live:

"Y'all cannot let (DK Metcalf) leave. Y'all can't do that. Like, how am I gonna have fun out there? Njigba, he be crying all day. All he do is cry ... Crybaby."

He continued:

"Back to DK, we can't let you leave, bro, unless you want to be a Niner. Unless you want to be a Niner, that's the only way. But then again, I like going against you. ... It low-key had me mad when I just got that text in the morning, talking about he about to leave Seattle. ... It got me hot."

DK Metcalf's trade request compounded a busy day for the Seahawks' wide receiver room. The organization also announced it was releasing 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett, who was also entering the final year of his contract.

Metcalf recorded 992 yards and five touchdowns on 66 catches in 15 games (12 starts) during the 2024 season. Over his career, he has tallied 6,238 yards and 48 touchdowns on 438 receptions.

DK Metcalf linked to Packers, Raiders after trade request

Multiple teams will likely pursue DK Metcalf, especially wide receiver-needy teams like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. However, according to NFL.com's Nick Shook, the Green Bay Packers are a "logical suitor," particularly after running back Josh Jacobs suggested they lacked a true No. 1 receiver despite having Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.

However, Davante Adams could complicate that plan. The New York Jets released the six-time Pro Bowler on Tuesday, and he has been heavily linked to a return to Green Bay, where he was drafted in the second round out of Fresno State in 2014.

Another potential landing spot for Metcalf is the Las Vegas Raiders, who are entering a new era under his former coach, Pete Carroll. They hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and their latest mock draft tracker has focused on three players: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker.

With that draft capital, the Raiders could trade for another weapon to pair with Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, both of whom posted 1,000-yard seasons.

