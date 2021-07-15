911 caller says Richard Sherman was intoxicated and threatened to kill himself before arrest

NFL free agent cornerback Richard Sherman was reportedly drunk, hostile and threatened to kill himself before he was arrested early Wednesday morning.

A recording of a 911 call made by Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, was obtained by news outlets earlier today.

“My husband is drunk and belligerent and threatened to kill himself,” Sherman’s wife told the 911 dispatcher. “He’s being aggressive, he’s trying to leave the house…he’s sending text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself.”

During the call, Sherman’s wife can be heard attempting to prevent him from leaving the residence, saying, "Richard, please stop." She also told the 911 dispatcher that Sherman drank two bottles of alcohol and that he would fight the police if they arrived.

Richard Sherman was ‘drunk’ and threatened to kill himself before arrest, according to a 911 caller.https://t.co/mR8pFPH5lW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2021

Richard Sherman facing serious charges

The 32-year-old cornerback is facing several charges after local authorities stated he crashed his vehicle, tried to break into his in-laws' home, and then fought with the police, who had to use a police dog to apprehend him.

Sherman was booked early Wednesday at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle. Records state that he was denied bail. A Redmond Police Department spokesman said this is standard procedure for suspects of domestic violence until they can appear before a judge.

The NFL veteran's court hearing will not take place until this afternoon. A judge will rule on whether there was probable cause for an arrest and also set bail.

Updated: Free-agent CB Richard Sherman arrested, booked on charges of burglary domestic violence, resisting arrest and malicious mischiefhttps://t.co/pFOgE5rqT4 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 14, 2021

Sherman's wife told media no one was hurt in the incident

Moss told The Seattle Times yesterday that Sherman "didn't harm anybody."

"My kids were not harmed in the incident," Moss told the newspaper. "He's a good person, and this is not his character. We're doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

The NFL released a short statement yesterday stating:

"The NFL investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy, the player would be facing discipline."

Richard Sherman is the vice president of the NFL Players Association's executive committee, which also released a brief statement yesterday.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

Richard Sherman is a ten-season NFL veteran who has won one Super Bowl and has been selected to five Pro Bowls.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha