93-year-old lifelong Las Vegas Raiders fan lives her dream of attending a live NFL game

Most people, including Las Vegas Raiders fans, have heard the advice about not waiting too long to do things. However, according to the Raiders' website, one fan of the team must have missed the memo. It took this fan until she was 93 years old to get to her first Raiders game.

Helen Emerson was a fan of the team since 1960 and just now, in 2022, she found a way to get to the stadium.

She originally became a fan of the team in the 1960s, listening to games on the radio. Here's how Emerson described her fandom:

"I started listening to Sunday games, and after a while they were always winning. I started looking into them once television started broadcasting their games. To see the precision those guys played with to win games amazed me. It was captivating."

The game she went to see was the preseason battle against the New England Patriots. Going into the game, Emerson kept telling herself that they "had to win." She got her wish when the team felled the Patriots in spectacular fashion with a score of 23-6.

The nonagenarian was stunned upon entering the somewhat newly opened Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She stated that her jaw hit the floor when she saw the atmosphere.

Her favorite part of the stadium was the electric energy and rocking crowd noise. She admitted that she is excited at the prospect of returning to another game in the future.

State of Las Vegas Raiders heading into 2022

Las Vegas Raiders are in an odd place in the eyes of some. They're built to win now and have proven that they're not afraid to make big moves. However, at the same time, they are starting over with a new head coach.

Jon Gruden, who coached only about half of 2021, put the team on a trajectory to make the playoffs even without him.

This year, the team is headed by Josh McDaniels, who is entering his third season as a head coach in his career. That said, it is his first in Las Vegas and his first in about 12 years. Some believe he's had plenty of time to figure out what went wrong in Denver, the only other team he has worked for as a head coach.

Others believe he's been away too long from being in the role and will be effectively starting over in learning the job. Either way, some argue, it could take the entirety of 2022 to get the players and coach on the same page.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders unseat the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and take over as the first new division winners since 2016?

