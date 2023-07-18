99 club Madden 24: How Rams' Aaron Donald is making history in 2023 

Aaron Donald, an icon for the Los Angeles Rams, has achieved another acclaim by joining the Madden 99 club for the seventh time.

The 32-year-old will once again have a 99 overall grade, surpassing Peyton Manning for the most seasons with the top rating in Madden NFL history.

Donald's previous rating below 99 came in Madden '17, when he was rated 98 overall and fresh off his inaugural All-Pro campaign. It was also the first time the Rams played in Los Angeles following their move from St. Louis.

With the exception of his debut season and last year, when an injury restricted him to just 11 appearances and five sacks, Donald has been selected to the Pro Bowl every season of his professional football career. He has been named to the first team of All-Pros in every one but two of those campaigns.

Justin Jefferson is the only other player who has been identified as having a 99 overall rating in Madden this year, but additional players are expected to join the two superstars.

On Aug. 18, 2023, Madden 24 will be available for gamers who can't wait to get playing. It will be accessible via PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series.

Does Aaron Donald deserve his Madden 24 rating after the season he had?

Although Aaron Donald only managed five sacks and was sidelined for six games in 2022, EA Sports isn't devaluing him in this year's Madden edition.

His inclusion in the 99 club hardly comes as a surprise given his record of seven All-Pro picks, nine Pro Bowl berths, three Defensive Player of the Year honors, a Defensive Rookie of the Year title and a Super Bowl LVI championship.

Nobody needs to argue the point any further that Donald is the NFL's top defensive lineman. He's still the finest in his position after missing a few weeks in 2022 because of a niggling injury.

This rating is without a doubt merited for Aaron Donald. He knows that this year, gamers all over the world will be counting on the abilities of his computerized persona to win many games.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will be hoping to assist the Los Angeles Rams in accomplishing the same thing.

