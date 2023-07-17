Top 10 WRs in Madden 24 feat. Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and more 

Madden 24 is anywhere between one to four paychecks away from most workers in the United States. As such, fans have been wondering where their team's best players stack up against others. Madden just dropped the top 10 wide receivers in the game and their ratings, allowing the fans of the respective teams to pump their fists in victory while those cut out head straight for social media.

Here's a look at the top 10 wide receivers in Madden 24, courtesy of the game's post on Twitter:

#1, Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson at NFC wild-card playoffs: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' stud wide receiver will hit 99 overall this year and also serves as the best-rated player at the position. Jefferson had 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns this year.

#2, Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins

The Chiefs' former receiver will be rated 98 overall and slips behind Jefferson. Last year, Patrick Mahomes' ex-number one receiver had a career-best 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.

#3, Davante Adams

Davante Adams at NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400

Davante Adams might not have Aaron Rodgers anymore, but the 97 overall wide receiver does have the third best rating in the game. Last season, he had 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

#4, Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs at AFC wild-card playoff game

Stefon Diggs will be rated 96 overall and has the fourth-best rating in the game at the position. No. 18 is coming off a sluggish second half of the 2022 season, but still, with 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns, no one can come close to writing him off in EA's opinion.

#5, Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp

Kupp might be coming off the second-worst season of his career in terms of receiving yards, but Madden has essentially given him a mulligan, giving him a 96 overall rating. He also slides in tied for the fourth-best receiver in the game with Diggs.

#6, Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase played in the same Super Bowl as Cooper Kupp and played much more of the 2022 season, but it appears that winning the Super Bowl gets a bonus in the minds of the developers. Chase is coming off a year of 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. Chase is rated 94 overall.

#7, DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins

The Titans apparently just got the seventh-best receiver in the league with a 93 overall rating. In nine games in 2022, he earned 717 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

#8, Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin

At 92 overall, McLaurin should be able to play beyond competently in Madden 24. He's coming off a year in which he had 1,191 yards and five touchdowns.

#9, AJ Brown

AJ Brown at Super Bowl LVII

According to Madden 24, the Titans apparently got a delayed upgrade from AJ Brown by getting DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is a 93 overall, while Brown is a 91 overall.

#10, Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper

The former Cowboys receiver is rated at a 91 overall as he prepares to lock in with Deshaun Watson for 2023. Last year, he had 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.

Undoubtedly, this year's Madden 24 will have rubbed some fans the wrong way with the ranking starting, but not limited to, giving Cooper Kupp the immediate edge over Ja'Marr Chase. Will the game make adjustments to the list in the future?

