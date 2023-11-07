How tall is Tyreek Hill? Why is his height listed as 5’9" on Madden?

Tyreek Hill will be regarded as one of the best wide receivers of all time once he retires. His incredible speed and ability to make big plays is remarkable.

Despite his extraordinary athletic attributes, his stature and height have raised some eyebrows. In Madden, Hill is listed as 5'9". The NFL, however, regards his official height as 5'10".

Where does this apparent discrepancy come from? Well, as it turns out, Madden takes the official stats from how players were measured up during draft day. On his NFL Pro Day, Tyreek Hill measured 5'8.125", so they have listed him as 5'9" in Madden. However, during his playing career, as noted by the league, his measurement is listed at 5'10".

This has been quite a sore subject for the receiver and many believe that his height might have been one of the reasons why he fell so far in the draft. In 2016, Hill was selected in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs and that too was mainly as a punt returner.

However, Hill has made the Pro Bowl every season since 2016. He even played a pivotal role for the Chiefs in their Super Bowl triumph in 2020. The wideout was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 offseason.

Germany Dolphins Football

Tyreek Hill makes up for lack of height by explosive pace

Whether Tyreek Hill's height is 5'10" or 5'9", it can be agreed that he is not the tallest football player. But what he lacks in height is made up for by his speed.

He ran a 4:29 second 40-yard dash during his NFL Combine performance. This was one of the few recorded instances of someone running it below 4:30. He is widely regarded as one of the fastest players ever to play on the gridiron and is affectionately referred to as 'The Cheetah.'

Hill's explosive speed is a tremendous asset that helps him generate separation. It also helps other receivers, due to the attention he requires from defenders, leaving them open.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is now in the hunt for his second Super Bowl ring this season. In the first nine weeks of the 2023 campaign, Hill has totaled 1,076 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches for the Dolphins. He is on course to reach 2,000 yards in the regular season this campaign, which would be an all-time NFL record.