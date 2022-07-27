"He needs to be humbled WTF" - NFL fans call out Justin Jefferson for claiming he's better than Cooper Kupp

Minnesota Vikings third-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson is in for another big year. The former first-round pick out of LSU has already had two sensational seasons in the NFL. Now, he is looking to take his game to another level.

He's made the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons. He was named a second-team All-Pro in both seasons as well. While he has emerged as one of the best young receivers in football, he claims to be a better wide receiver than Cooper Kupp.

Via Chris Mortensen, Justin Jefferson said:

“Coop is good, but I’ll say he’s behind me.”

Saying that you're better than the guy who won the triple-crown last season is a pretty bold statement. Kupp also won Super Bowl MVP while setting the record for most receiving yards in a single postseason. Kupp recorded 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He easily had one of the best seasons ever for a wide receiver.

NFL Fans react to Justin Jefferson saying he's better than Cooper Kupp

Here are the top fan comments siding with Kupp thinking that Jefferson isn't as good as he thinks he is:

Rams4life @DaAaronDonald @jasrifootball @christomasson Triple crown, almost 2000 yards in one season not including playoffs where he had 500, and won super bowl mvp. Jjetas is no. 2 but rn it’s kupp for sure @jasrifootball @christomasson Triple crown, almost 2000 yards in one season not including playoffs where he had 500, and won super bowl mvp. Jjetas is no. 2 but rn it’s kupp for sure

Abel Gonzales @abelg1222 @jasrifootball Kupp .. actions speak louder than words champ. @christomasson Only thing Kupp doesn’t have that these guys do is a big mouth.. stay humbledKupp .. actions speak louder than words champ. @CooperKupp @jasrifootball @christomasson Only thing Kupp doesn’t have that these guys do is a big mouth.. stay humbled 👑 👑 👑 Kupp .. actions speak louder than words champ. @CooperKupp

Resident Wevil @Charlie82673739 @jasrifootball @christomasson I’ve got Adams 1, Kupp 2, JJ 3, but there’s a legit argument for jj. Kupp has maybe the best season ever for a wide receiver but apart from that he’s been a top 20 guy rather than top 5 @jasrifootball @christomasson I’ve got Adams 1, Kupp 2, JJ 3, but there’s a legit argument for jj. Kupp has maybe the best season ever for a wide receiver but apart from that he’s been a top 20 guy rather than top 5

Jack Shuler @imjackshuler @jasrifootball @christomasson I’m not sure someone can say that about triple crown and the Super Bowl MVP @jasrifootball @christomasson I’m not sure someone can say that about triple crown and the Super Bowl MVP

Hayden Barzoff @HBarzoff @jasrifootball @christomasson i smell someone who didn’t win a triple crown, talking on someone who did @jasrifootball @christomasson i smell someone who didn’t win a triple crown, talking on someone who did

Justin Jefferson calls Davante Adams the best wide receiver in the NFL but he's right behind him

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

In a recent interview with Complex.com, Jefferson said that, after this season, he will be the best wideout in the league. He gave credit to Davante Adams, calling him the best receiver in football right now.

Jefferson said:

"I'll say, after this year, I'll be the best receiver in the NFL," Jefferson said. "I definitely have to give it to [Adams] as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I'm pretty sure, after this year, it's going to be me."

Jefferson has had over 1,300 receiving yards in both seasons. He's also set the record for most receiving yards in a receiver's first two seasons. Jefferson is definitely one of the best receivers in the league, but not quite the best yet.

Davante Adams has scored 29 touchdowns in the last two seasons and has recorded over 2,900 receiving yards while earning two First-Team All-Pro selections.

At the end of 2022, we'll see who the best receiver in the NFL is.

