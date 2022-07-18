"Zimmer became an out of control trainwreck after he got his rear**d kicked " - NFL fans bash former Vikings HC for not getting along with Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer coached the team from 2014 until the end of the 2021/22 season. During his eight-year run with the Vikings, he's won the NFC North twice and made the playoffs in 2019 as a wild card team.

In the latter part of his stint, the team seemed unstable as there was little consistency in their performance. Much of it seemed connected to the HC's relationship with his quarterbacks. Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ben Leber spoke about Zimmer's relationship with current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Leber said that Zimmer disliked Cousins and it showed. He recently told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio:

“I think he’s gonna finally thrive, really thrive, in a system and a coach that actually respects him. I mean, it’s not like I’m not breaking news here that Mike Zimmer did not like Kirk Cousins. And I think that showed in the way that Kirk behaved and the way that he carried himself. The team was never given to him, or he was never allowed to earn the trust of the team, because the head coach I think just didn’t like him.”

Leber added that it's tough for Cousins to win alongside the substandard defense that they've had for the past two years.

He added:

“That was a top-10 offense last year, with a very green, first-time offensive coordinator [Klint Kubiak]. Where was their defense ranked last year? Thirty-first. The year before that, I think they were ranked 27th. So people can rail on Kirk and rail on this offense and say we can’t win with him or we can’t win with this offense. I say that’s total BS. We couldn’t win with the crap defense that we’ve had the last two years."

He elaborated on the poor quality of Minnesota's defense:

"We couldn’t stop the run, at all - ever. And then in key moments of the games, we couldn’t stop any two-minute offense. So, to me, the biggest liability of this team has been defense. All this team has to do is play good team defense, finish in the mid-teens at the end of the season, and they’re playoff bound and they can make some noise.”

NFL fans mix of reactions to Mike Zimmer not getting along with Kirk Cousins

This Twitter user thinks Mike Zimmer lost control after the Eagles defeated the Vikings in the 2018 NFC Championship game.

Further reactions varied between different perspectives of the different players.

