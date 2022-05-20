LOOK: Shannon Sharpe names 10 NFL QBs he’d pick over Kirk Cousins

If you list the best quarterbacks in the league currently, Kirk Cousins does not immediately spring to mind. Instead, you think of players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow. One fan had an interesting view on Twitter last night that caused First Take’s, Shannon Sharpe to respond.

The tweet read:

“Can you name 10 #NFL QBs you’d rather have over #Vikings current QB Kirk Cousins? I don’t think you can honestly do that…”

Shannon Sharpe responded to the user saying:

“Brady, Burrow, Rodgers, Herbert, Mahomes, Stafford, Wilson, Watson, Allen and Murray. That enough?”

You can’t argue with Sharpe’s list. Brady, Rodgers, Stafford, Wilson, and Mahomes are all Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. Justin Herbert has the most passing yards through the first two seasons in NFL history. Lamar Jackson won MVP a few years ago. Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray are all young studs with multiple All-Pros and Pro Bowl appearances. Cousins hasn't been to the postseason since 2019 and has a postseason record of 1-2.

Kirk Cousins was the first player in NFL history to sign a fully-guaranteed deal

Cousins might not be on everyone's list of top-10 quarterbacks, but he has made history. He became not only the first quarterback in NFL history, but the first player to sign a fully-guaranteed contract. On March 15, 2018, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $84 million.

His performances in 2017 with the Washington Redskins earned him this contract. It marked his third consecutive season of passing for at least 4,000 yards. In addition to his passing totals, he rushed 49 times for 179 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He was ranked 94th by his peers on the NFL's Top 100 Players list.

The quarterback has now played for the Vikings for four seasons. In those four seasons, he has only made the playoffs once, which was in 2019. That year, he had a career-best 10-5 regular-season record in the 15 games he started. This was good enough for the Vikings to clinch a playoff berth.

He recently signed a one-year $35 million fully guaranteed contract extension with the Vikings. Often forgotten when evaluating the best quarterbacks in the league, the 33-year-old appears to be playing for his place in 2022.

