"He’s got Cousins as his QB so probably won’t be this year" - NFL fans split over Justin Jefferson's claims of taking over as the league's best wide receiver soon

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has become one of the best emerging wide receivers in the NFL since entering in 2020.

As a rookie, he recorded 1,400 receiving yards in 2020, and his 3,016 career receiving yards in his first two seasons are an NFL-record.

While Jefferson thinks Davante Adams is currently the best wide receiver in the NFL, he thinks he will become the best wide out in the next year.

Jefferson said:

"I'll say, after this year, I'll be the best receiver in the NFL," Jefferson told Complex, which published the interview on Thursday. "I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I'm pretty sure, after this year, it's going to be me."

He added:

"It's not normal for people to get that many yards consistently, back-to-back like that," Jefferson said. "Really just working on my weaknesses that I felt that I had throughout the season, always working on my game. I'm always working on route running, always can work on catching the ball, so just trying to better my craft at all of those different categories.

"And with this new offense with Coach O'Connell, all of us are excited about this new playbook, and hopefully, we have a better season this year."

espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… More on Justin Jefferson praising Davante Adams as the NFL's best receiver during a recent interview with Complex, but adding that he's “pretty sure after this year, it's going to be me.” More on Justin Jefferson praising Davante Adams as the NFL's best receiver during a recent interview with Complex, but adding that he's “pretty sure after this year, it's going to be me.”espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson claiming he will take over as the best wide receiver in the league soon

NFL fans provided mixed reactions to Jefferson's claim.

Some fans did point out that becoming the best wide receiver in the NFL might be difficult with Kirk Cousins as his quarterback. While others stated that Cousins is underrated and that Jefferson already is the best WR in the NFL.

Chad Harper @ChadHarper3794 @AdamSchefter He’s got Cousins as his QB so probably won’t be this year. @AdamSchefter He’s got Cousins as his QB so probably won’t be this year.

Kyle Ostoyic @OstoyicKyle



Anyways JJ at moment has most years for WR in first two seasons. Already top 3 in most WRs rankings heading into 22' @AdamSchefter People saying he wont be good because"He HaS CoUsInS" lmao kirk is very underrated QB. people believe in narratives without watching Cousins play.Anyways JJ at moment has most years for WR in first two seasons. Already top 3 in most WRs rankings heading into 22' @AdamSchefter People saying he wont be good because"He HaS CoUsInS" lmao kirk is very underrated QB. people believe in narratives without watching Cousins play.Anyways JJ at moment has most years for WR in first two seasons. Already top 3 in most WRs rankings heading into 22'

Max @masonbiznes @AdamSchefter Jefferson has no QB. If he did he would be even better. @AdamSchefter Jefferson has no QB. If he did he would be even better.

Baku 🐧 @Foster8895 @AdamSchefter He’s right I’d say he already is the best WR in the league he doesn’t even need another year. @AdamSchefter He’s right I’d say he already is the best WR in the league he doesn’t even need another year.

KINGDOM @Yankeepride1738 @AdamSchefter Adams is not the best wide receiver in the NFL. No one receiver changes how you have to defend like Tyreek Hill. @AdamSchefter Adams is not the best wide receiver in the NFL. No one receiver changes how you have to defend like Tyreek Hill.

LOL, wtf does that even mean? @Cheese_Man68 @AdamSchefter He'll be competing with Chase as the best in league as early as this season. He's terrific and it was clear very early on he would be competing to be best in game. This coming from a Packers fan. @AdamSchefter He'll be competing with Chase as the best in league as early as this season. He's terrific and it was clear very early on he would be competing to be best in game. This coming from a Packers fan.

Zach Whitlow @Zach_Whitlow93 @AdamSchefter This is the type of attitude to have: show appropriate respect/kudos but also making your intentions known @AdamSchefter This is the type of attitude to have: show appropriate respect/kudos but also making your intentions known

Jefferson's first two seasons in the NFL have been record-breaking and impressive. It seems he is working toward becoming whatever type of player he wants to be. Only time will if he actually becomes the best wide receiver in the NFL this upcoming season. The one thing that is certain is that many fans will be watching him as he attempts to accomplish this goal.

