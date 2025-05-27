"A bust, he can’t stay healthy anymore": NFL fans react as Joey Bosa suffers injury during Bills OTAs

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed some disappointing news for Buffalo Bills fans. In a social media release to X, Rapoport highlighted how newly signed defensive player Joey Bosa had suffered a significant injury that will force him to miss major time.

"#Bills coach Sean McDermott tells reporters that newly signed edge Joey Bosa pulled his calf and will more than likely be sidelined until training camp. RB James Cook, seeking a new deal, is not present." the post stated.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they thought that Bosa was no longer the player that he once was and that he was too injury prone.

"Joey Bosa a bust he can’t stay healthy anymore." one fan wrote.

"Tough luck on the Bosa injury. I hope it isn’t not serious, doesn’t seem to be." one fan wrote.

"Bro gets hurt breathing." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans made clear what this could mean for the Bills season and what the Buffalo franchise should do with Bosa's recovery plan.

"@mafiamemberspod season’s over before it even started." one fan wrote.

"They need to put Bosa on ice until late November." one fan wrote.

"Best time to get injured is right now." one fan wrote.

What can Joey Bosa bring to Buffalo?

When healthy, Bosa will almost certainly be a great signing for the Buffalo Bills. However, the problem in recent seasons has been that Bosa has consistently been on the sideline injured. He has not played a full season in the NFL since the 2019 season, having played only 12, 16, 5, 9, and 14 games in each respective season since then.

However, when he has been on the football field, Bosa has been impactful at getting after the opposing quarterback and generating turnovers for his team. Over his nine year National Football League career, Bosa has 72 sacks and 17 forced fumbles, something that translates to approximately 8 sacks and 1.9 forced fumbles per season.

However, as is clear from the latest report by Rapoport, Bosa's tenure with the Western New York franchise has not gotten off to the best start with the news of his calf injury.

