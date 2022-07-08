"A ceiling of Kirk Cousins and a floor of Deshone Kizer" - NFL fans react to former player claiming he likes Baker Mayfield in Carolina

Baker Mayfield is on his way to the Carolina Panthers. After months of speculation, with many were certain the disgruntled quarterback would end up either with the Panthers or the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was made for a conditional 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

The demand for a trade came when the Cleveland Browns made a very public play to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. The move forced the 2017 Heisman Trophy Winner to jump on social media and make his feelings clear. He wanted out of Cleveland.

Many have questioned the quarterback's abilities on the field after a 2021 season that saw a drop in stats. Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted that Mayfield is still a solid quarterback and the fans reacted.

Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR I like Baker in Carolina. Folks act like dude is a straight up bum! He played well two seasons ago. He has the ability to play winning football. The NFL fan/media perspective is wack. You are either a star or a bum. Truth be told, the majority of quarterbacks are in the middle. I like Baker in Carolina. Folks act like dude is a straight up bum! He played well two seasons ago. He has the ability to play winning football. The NFL fan/media perspective is wack. You are either a star or a bum. Truth be told, the majority of quarterbacks are in the middle.

Some support what the former wide receiver said.

Das Slappy⚓ @dasslappy77

He also has maturity and attitude issues that he'll need to improve if he wants to make it to the next level. @TorreySmithWR He's an inconsistent above average QB that has a ceiling of Kirk Cousins and a floor of DeShone Kizer.He also has maturity and attitude issues that he'll need to improve if he wants to make it to the next level.

Kris Krahling @LudaaaaKris @TorreySmithWR He's definitely a starter level QB in the league and needed a new start. I think this will be good for him. Top 20 QB year.

It's true, his stats fell off last year, but he was playing through an injury.

rollingthunder @thunderdam13 @TorreySmithWR Spot on by you. Mayfield is better than what they have and played well 2 years ago. Last year he played injured. People got to give the guy a break. And I'm not even a Mayfield fan but damn

NickTakeProfits💰 @NickTakeProfits @TorreySmithWR I think he has issues with the fundamentals of the position. Like being able to see the field & throwing with anticipation. He's not a scrub, but I do think he has some work ahead of him to get better.

Josh Chuks @jchuks23 @NickTakeProfits @TorreySmithWR Footwork in the pocket is absolute garbage as well. If he cleans those up, good luck NFC. He'd be a top 5 NFC QB

Marc Ryan @MarcRyanOnAir



NFC QB's conclusively better than Baker



- Aaron

- Brady

- Dak

- Kyler

- Stafford



Marc Ryan @MarcRyanOnAir



NFC QB's conclusively better than Baker



- Aaron

- Brady

- Dak

- Kyler

- Stafford



And that's it....Carolina just became relevant AND interesting. @TorreySmithWR Agree. #KeepPounding

Bill Gellerman @BillGellerman @TorreySmithWR He's better than Trent Dilfer, who has a super bowl win. He's got more passion and desire than Eli manning, who has 2 super bowl rings over Tom Brady. I think in the right scenario, with the right mix of guys around him, he can be special. He doesn't need perfect OL, just chances

The newly added quarterback joins a Carolina Panthers offense that includes talented weapons like Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. Assuming McCaffrey can stay healthy in 2022, they could have a nice year in the NFC. Of course, the former Cleveland Brown won’t just be handed the starting job, he’ll first have to win it from Sam Darnold.

Mayfield and the Panthers should have a shot in the NFC

Within their division, the Panthers will have to compete against a Super Bowl contender in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Jameis Winston’s season cut short last year by injury, it’s hard to say what the Saints will look like aside from a good defense. Then there’s the Atlanta Falcons, who appear to be in a rebuilding year after trading away long-time quarterback Matt Ryan.

Darnold didn’t get much of a chance to prove himself last season thanks to his own battles with injuries. But if all goes well for Mayfield and he wins the starting position, the Panthers could at least be capable of making the playoffs.

