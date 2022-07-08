"A ceiling of Kirk Cousins and a floor of Deshone Kizer" - NFL fans react to former player claiming he likes Baker Mayfield in Carolina

Baker Mayfield is on his way to the Carolina Panthers. After months of speculation, with many were certain the disgruntled quarterback would end up either with the Panthers or the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was made for a conditional 2023 fifth-round draft pick.
The demand for a trade came when the Cleveland Browns made a very public play to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. The move forced the 2017 Heisman Trophy Winner to jump on social media and make his feelings clear. He wanted out of Cleveland.
Many have questioned the quarterback's abilities on the field after a 2021 season that saw a drop in stats. Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted that Mayfield is still a solid quarterback and the fans reacted.
Some support what the former wide receiver said.
It's true, his stats fell off last year, but he was playing through an injury.
The newly added quarterback joins a Carolina Panthers offense that includes talented weapons like Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. Assuming McCaffrey can stay healthy in 2022, they could have a nice year in the NFC. Of course, the former Cleveland Brown won’t just be handed the starting job, he’ll first have to win it from Sam Darnold.
Mayfield and the Panthers should have a shot in the NFC
Within their division, the Panthers will have to compete against a Super Bowl contender in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Jameis Winston’s season cut short last year by injury, it’s hard to say what the Saints will look like aside from a good defense. Then there’s the Atlanta Falcons, who appear to be in a rebuilding year after trading away long-time quarterback Matt Ryan.
Darnold didn’t get much of a chance to prove himself last season thanks to his own battles with injuries. But if all goes well for Mayfield and he wins the starting position, the Panthers could at least be capable of making the playoffs.