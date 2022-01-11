Watch: Cowboys fan knocks the living daylights out of Philly faithful to hand them their second 'L' of the night

The Dallas Cowboys handed the Philadelphia Eagles a good old-fashioned beatdown on Saturday night. While the visitors fielded a near full-strength team for the majority of the contest, the Eagles opted to rest a host of starters, and it showed.

A 51-26 win for America's Team reflected the disparity of talent between the two sides. With one beatdown happening on the field, another took place off the field and in the stands.

A Dallas fan was seen making a beeline for an Eagles fan before throwing punches that sent the Eagles supporter to the ground. Fighting is not condoned anywhere, but it seems to be happening a lot at NFL stadiums. Watch the incident below:

BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER @B1ackSchefter Eagles lost twice on Saturday night



Eagles lost twice on Saturday nighthttps://t.co/95mAIf0a6N

We certainly hope that the Eagles fan is OK after the incident as it is not something people want to witness at football matches.

Dallas Cowboys blow out Philadelphia Eagles

The game had a preseason feel to it once the teams' active and inactive lists came out. Dallas elected to go full strength while the Eagles rested no less than 10 starters including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Dak Prescott threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns before he was given the fourth quarter off as the game was well and truly in hand.

Gardner Minshew was handed a start and looked out of sorts against the Cowboys defense after the opening touchdown drive of the game.

Newy Scruggs @newyscruggs



Prescott completed 21 of 27 attempts (77.8 percent) for 295 yards and five touchdowns for a 151.8 passer rating in Dallas’ win. #NFL announced Dak Prescott is a nominee for this week’s FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Eagles.Prescott completed 21 of 27 attempts (77.8 percent) for 295 yards and five touchdowns for a 151.8 passer rating in Dallas’ win. #NFL announced Dak Prescott is a nominee for this week’s FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Eagles. Prescott completed 21 of 27 attempts (77.8 percent) for 295 yards and five touchdowns for a 151.8 passer rating in Dallas’ win. https://t.co/0pcoDM0CK6

The game was used as a momentum builder for Dallas, and they certainly got that. The following day, the Cowboys found themselves moving up into the number three seed. They will face the San Francisco 49ers in the first week of the playoffs.

For the Eagles, a date with the reigning champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, awaits in what will be a tricky assignment for Hurts & co. After being 2-5 after seven games, the Eagles rallied to only lose three more games for the season to end with a 9-8 record and sneak into the playoffs.

It is a great achievement for Nick Sirianni and the franchise after many thought they would finish bottom of the NFC East. On Saturday night, however, the Eagles lost both on and off the field in what was a poor all-round night.

