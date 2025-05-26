"A culture is being created": DeMarvion Overshown fuels Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer's narrative in Dallas

Just months into his tenure as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer is already making a positive impact on the team. The first-year head coach and his team kicked off their offseason program, and players have already showered him with praise.
Schottenheimer is tasked with rebuilding something of a shattered culture in Dallas, something Dak Prescott has said the head coach is "doing a hell of a job at." Schottenheimer's impact has also spread to the defensive side of the ball, with Juanyeh Thomas and DeMarvion Overshown showing their support on social media.
"Fun again," Thomas tweeted with a picture of him and Schottenheimer high-fiving.
The third-year safety was likely referring to the environment Brian Schottenheimer has created among the team.
"I told y'all," DeMarvion Overshown posted in a comment on Thomas' post, sharing the safety's support of the Cowboys' new head coach.
In a separate tweet, Overshown said,
"A culture is being created."
Overshown posted a breakout campaign in his second NFL season, finishing the 2024 season with 90 tackles, eight for loss, and five sacks after missing the entirety of his rookie season.
Cowboys rookie shares praise for Brian Schottenheimer
Brian Schottenheimer has also made an impact on a revamped running back group in Dallas. The Cowboys began reworking the room in free agency, bringing in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, along with adding Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the draft.
Schottenheimer's approach has made a strong impression on rookie running back Jaydon Blue, who offered his feelings on the head coach's attitude and excitement.
"(Coach Schottenheimer), man, I love him. Somebody could be having a bad day and he comes in, starts screaming, excited and I love coaches like that, 'cause it helps me. ... A coach that I can relate to like that, it helps me be better."
The Cowboys selected Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, keeping the former Texas star in his home state. In his junior campaign for the Longhorns last year, Blue racked up 1,098 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns on 176 total touches.
