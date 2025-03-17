“A diverse group”: Raiders HC Pete Carroll gives clear verdict on 2025 QB draft class feat. Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has given his thoughts on the 2025 NFL draft quarterback class, describing it as "a diverse group.

The Raiders organization traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith but may still be eyeing long-term options.

Carroll joined the Raiders earlier this year along with general manager John Spytek. Under Carroll's guidance in the Seahawks, Smith had transformed into a two-time Pro Bowler and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.

On Monday, the veteran coach shared his thoughts in a video posted on the Raiders' Twitter community:

"This is really interesting. A diverse group, where they all go and all that remains to be seen and all but there's very talented group. You know, a lot of high production and lot of style to the to the quarterbacks that are in this group. It's not obvious, you know, past a few guys, a couple guys, you know what's going to happen.

But there's, there's going to be guys throughout the ranks of this, this class, that get chosen, that are going to be star players, and they've already proven that, you know. So it's up to the teams to get them to put it in position to be successful at making charter their sounds."

Looking at the potential picks of Pete Carroll from QB Class of 2025

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

The 2025 quarterback class features several standout prospects, with Miami's Cam Ward leading the pack. Ward threw for 4,313 yards and an FBS-high 39 touchdown passes with just seven interceptions last season. His 88.7 Total QBR ranked second in the country.

Ward showed remarkable poise in crucial moments. His 93.3 QBR in the fourth quarter ranked third in the FBS. He orchestrated comeback wins against Virginia Tech and Cal, including 238 fourth-quarter passing yards against the Golden Bears.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders sits firmly in the second spot according to ESPN's rankings from Mar. 8. Sanders completed an FBS-best 74% of his passes while throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. His 6.5% off-target rate was the third-lowest mark in the FBS.

Despite facing pressure on 40.3% of his dropbacks (15th highest in FBS), Sanders maintained his accuracy. His 11 go-ahead touchdown passes tied for second-most in the FBS.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart ranks third among the prospects. Dart improved his completion percentage for the fourth straight season, hitting 69.3% in 2024 while throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns. His 11.1 air yards per attempt ranked fifth in the FBS.

The Raiders' approach to the quarterback position appears to be solidifying after the team traded a third-round pick for Geno Smith. According to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Raiders plan to make Smith their "quarterback of the future" despite his age (34).

The Raiders potentially might select a developmental prospect while Smith handles starting duties.

