NFL Draft: How can fans watch day 2 without cable?

The 2021 NFL Draft starts tonight at 8pm EST on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, live from Cleveland, Ohio. The first 32 picks, which comprise the first round of the draft, will be made this evening. There figures to be a lot of intrigue, drama and excitement regarding who will be selected, and which teams will make aggressive moves to ensure that they end up with the player they’re targeting. There will also undoubtedly be players who slide in the draft, and the bewilderment of media and fans alike will add to the storylines for the night as well.

Thankfully, the fun will not stop there. Day 2 of the NFL Draft will take place on Friday, April 30th, where the second and third rounds will take place. Some prospects who thought they would have their name called on Thursday will have to wait one more day, but thankfully it is not difficult for fans to tune in and watch the second day of the Draft. Friday’s selections will get kicked off at 7pm EST on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Even if fans don’t have cable, there are a few different ways they can still watch the draft live.

Where can fans watch the NFL Draft?

For starters, there are many streaming services that will allow fans to catch the draft. Platforms like Fubo.tv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV will have the draft available on one of three networks. Even if fans aren’t paying subscribers to one of these services at the moment, they can sign up for a trial account, which should allow them to watch all three days before it expires. Another positive for fans is that the 2021 NFL Draft is on ABC, which is a broadcast TV channel. Cable TV is not necessary to get ABC at home, so it’s possible old fashioned reception antennas will pick up ABC that way as well.

Fans with other devices such as Amazon Firestick or Roku can also watch the NFL Draft on Day 2. Even without cable, Roku and Firestick can allow access to a cable provider’s app such as Spectrum or Optimum, and certain channels are available for free via this method. Additionally, fans can download the ESPN or ABC app via the Roku platform and can access the NFL Draft directly through the channel as available in the app store. Fans can also watch the NFL Draft via NFL.com.

See the complete 2021 NFL Draft order, team-by-team picks and needs for all 32 teams.https://t.co/fasNFSHdqe pic.twitter.com/QfanESy3rP — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 29, 2021