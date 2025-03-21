“A legitimate three-down linebacker” - NFL analyst views Jihaad Campbell as an ideal fit for the Buccaneers

NFL analyst Field Yates believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have their eyes on an Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers made it to the playoffs but were eliminated by the Washington Commanders. Tampa Bay has made some good additions in free agency, but the draft is a key place to get future stars.

Ad

Yates believes the Buccaneers should draft Jihaad Campbell with the 19th overall pick.

"Tampa Bay retained franchise icon Lavonte David for another year, and he'd be the ideal mentor for Campbell to learn from," Yates wrote in his Insider notes article.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Campbell -- my No. 18 prospect -- would also fill an important hole alongside David, giving the Bucs a legitimate three-down linebacker who checks every box required at the position. And few coaches love to dial up a blitz more than Todd Bowles, who would surely maximize Campbell's underrated pass-rush skills (both as a blitzer and off the edge)."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Bucs need to find a replacement for David in the future and Campbell can be that. He can learn from David before taking on a full-time role in 2026 as a three-down linebacker.

Campbell recorded 119 tackles, 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception with the Crimson Tide in 2024.

Buccaneers GM keeping options open at 2025 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay will keep their options open in the 2025 NFL Draft, general manager Jason Licht said.

Ad

Licht says Tampa Bay could go offense or defense at 19th overall, but he does mention linebacker as a potential need.

"I don't think it's a secret [that] we need to get some help in a lot of areas – particularly defense," Licht said. "We need some help in a lot of areas, which, in some ways, is exciting for me, because we could go any which way in the draft and it would help our team. For me, I'll be very interested in looking at a lot of guys on defense.

Ad

"Obviously, the edge rushers, the corners and the inside linebackers for me, which I'll be looking at. I'm really interested in the wide receivers as well."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.