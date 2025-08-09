  • home icon
  "A little disappointed": CeeDee Lamb gets candid about Micah Parsons' trade request ahead of preseason opener

“A little disappointed”: CeeDee Lamb gets candid about Micah Parsons’ trade request ahead of preseason opener

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 09, 2025 16:46 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

A key component of the Dallas Cowboys’ offense this upcoming season is speaking out on the Micah Parsons situation. Contract negotiations between the team and their Pro Bowl linebacker have gotten nowhere, leading the former Penn State product to request a trade on August 1.

Things between Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones seem to have hit a boiling point, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the many not pleased with the tensions around the team as a result of that.

“I feel like he’s (Parsons) gonna be here. Reaction was crazy. A little disappointed (in the process). But it is what it is. You gotta do what you gotta do and he’s gotta do what’s best for him and his family,” Lamb told John Machota of The Athletic Friday.
Parsons is seeking a new contract extension before the season starts as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie deal. Jones hasn’t helped matters by not knowing Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, considered among the most powerful in the NFL.

Lamb can relate to Parsons’ current situation, as he experienced it last year when he was seeking an extension. The All-Pro receiver didn’t attend 2024 mincamp because of the dispute.

Eventually, the matter got settled, and he received a new four-year contract worth $136 million with $100 million guaranteed. In addition to that, he was offered a $38 million signing bonus if he stayed with the Cowboys for the 2028 campaign.

There is optimism that the Parsons matter will be resolved soon, with the linebacker returning to practice on Saturday. The Cowboys’ first preseason game is this afternoon at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ceedee Lamb not impressed by the Cowboys’ defensive backs

The Cowboys’ pass rush could suffer tremendously minus Parsons, but their cover game doesn’t seem to be impressing CeeDee Lamb either.

On Friday, he was asked by the Athletic’s John Machota if any Cowboys defensive backs have given him hell.

“Honestly, none of them. They haven’t given me hell. But I will say, it is great competing with these guys.”
Dallas boasts two former Pro Bowl cover guys in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, though the former has struggled to stay healthy over the past couple of seasons. Last season, the Cowboys gave up the fifth-most yards per game in the NFL (355.2), including 218.1 through the air.

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, the team’s new offensive coordinator, will have a tough task to try to turn around a defense that is struggling in the cover game and would love a lot of pressure on the line of scrimmage if Parsons doesn’t return soon.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

