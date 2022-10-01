Who is Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah Gore? Taking a closer look at Dolphins QB's relationship

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was briefly hospitalized after suffering head and neck injuries sustained during the Dolphins' Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While his injury is a major blow for his team and possibly his NFL career, Tagovailoa's health is a top priority. Though the QB is currently out of immediate danger, he has a significantly long road to recovery.

He will not have to travel this road alone. He has a loving and supportive family that will be by his side every step of the way. While none of Tua Tagovailoa's relatives have made a public statement regarding his injuries, it has been reported that they have been by his side since his injuries occurred.

This includes his wife, Annah Gore, who tied the knot with the quarterback on July 18, 2022, ten days before the Dolphins training camp began. Even though the news of their nuptials has been made public, the couple has not shared any photos from their wedding on any social media accounts.

Because of Tagovailoa's serious injury making headlines, many other aspects of his life has become of interest to fans. So many people are wondering, who is Annah Gore?

Gore was born on June 11, 1999, in High Point, North Carolina. Her father is a businessman, and her mom is a homemaker. She has four siblings: Ally, Grace, Garrison and Ayden.

Reportedly, Gore and Tagovailoa met in high school. They would both go on to attend the University of Alabama.

There aren't many details available about Gore online. She does have an Instagram, but it is private. While her exact occupation is not known, it has been reported by some outlets that she is also an entrepreneur.

When the news of their private marriage was leaked. The 24-year-old quarterback was reasonably upset. He'd hoped that their nuptials could have remained private. During a Dolphins training camp interview, Tagovailoa discussed his feelings about news of his marriage leaking and if marriage had changed him.

David Furones @DavidFurones_ Tua Tagovailoa on word getting out of his marriage, which he would’ve preferred to keep private.



And funny response to how it changes his perspective. Tua Tagovailoa on word getting out of his marriage, which he would’ve preferred to keep private.And funny response to how it changes his perspective. https://t.co/1rDjrfEwJe

“I mean, for me, I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do with me, my wife, and my family,” Tagovailoa said. “But obviously in this world, that’s not how it is."

He added that it was 'disrespectful' to have had the news leaked, but nothing could be done about it in the end.

"It's almost kinda disrespectful, if you will, but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. Guys, I have a wife.”

He said his marriage is 'very special.' When asked if marriage had changed him, Tua Tagovailoa joked that there would be 'no girls' for him now that he was married. He went on to say that he was ready to focus on the season.

"No girls for me, I guess, if you will. That's the persepctive. Same focus. Same focus... this season ... what we got here in training camp."

When will Tua Tagovailoa return to the field?

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

The incident took place during the second quarter of the Dolphins' game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa slammed to the ground after getting hit by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. He was immediately rushed to a Cincinnati area hospital and was kept under observation.

Tua Tagovailoa was discharged shortly after and flew home with his teammates.

Considering the nature of the injury and his recovery time, there is no fixed timeline for this return.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Prayers for Tua Tagovailoa… this injury was scary Prayers for Tua Tagovailoa… this injury was scary 😳🙏https://t.co/IwQOLQBDYE

Following this horrific injury, the NFL world poured out their care and concern for Tua Tagovailoa, wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far