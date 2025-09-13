"A lot of people didn't have Deion Sanders": Jerry Jones doubles down on defending Micah Parsons trade after Packers LB stars in Week 2

Green Bay’s defense is getting all the attention this week, mostly because Micah Parsons is tearing things up in his new Packers uniform. But back in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not backing down. He feels the big trade was the right move.On his regular Friday radio show on 105.3 The Fan, Jones responded to the criticism. He said:&quot;There are 30 other teams, other than the Cowboys, playing without Micah. There's ways to play defense and scheme that don't necessarily involve, on any player, whether it be Deion Sanders, looking way back or who it is … A lot of people won a lot of games and didn't have Deion Sanders on the field for them.&quot;Jones is leaning on his experience. In 1989, he made a bold move, trading Herschel Walker, which helped build the Cowboys’ championship teams in the '90s. This time, he says the Parsons trade was about getting better right now.&quot;I see an allocation. I see more of an allocation here,&quot; Jones said.He explained that, unlike the Walker deal, this was:“A very conscious trade to get three, four, five, six players for one.”Jones knows Parsons is special, but he believes the team got stronger overall. He mentioned Kenny Clark as part of the return, and admitted:&quot;He’s no Micah.&quot;However, Jones still stood by the decision.The Cowboys sent Micah Parsons to the Packers. In return, they got Kenny Clark (defensive tackle), a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick.Before the shocking trade, Parsons had a contract dispute with the Cowboys. He wanted a new deal, but the team told him to either play on his fifth-year option or leave. Talks broke down, and Parsons requested a trade.Jerry Jones revealed his main goal behind Micah Parsons' tradeJerry Jones' ultimate aim behind trading Micah Parsons to the Packers was to help the Cowboys win a Super Bowl with Dak Prescott. Here’s what he said on 105.3 The Fan:&quot;We look forward to Dak's time, when we made his contract and we look forward, this was the best way to maximize our chance to get a Super Bowl for Dak.&quot;Parsons had a strong first game with the Packers in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The Packers won 27-13, and even though Parsons played only 45% of the defensive snaps because of a back issue, he made a big impact.He got a sack in the fourth quarter, pressured the quarterback three times and helped cause an interception. His speed hit 18.47 mph on the sack, and he drew so much attention from Detroit’s blockers that it opened chances for his teammates.The Packers sacked Jared Goff four times in total. In an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones took a jab at Parsons, saying:“From what I saw, I thought he was able to get in there and not have any influence from his back … I say that with a straight face.”That was a sarcastic jab, since Parsons had skipped Cowboys practices, citing injury, but looked healthy in Green Bay.