"A lot of people forget that I'm here": Lions RB David Montgomery makes feelings known heading into training camp

If the Detroit Lions’ offense is a well-oiled machine, David Montgomery wants to make it clear. He’s one of the engines, not just a passenger. As training camp opens in Allen Park, Montgomery finds himself burning with purpose. Sharing a backfield with playmaker Jahmyr Gibbs, the veteran running back knows the spotlight often gravitates toward the younger star.ESPN's Eric Woodyard reported his comments from the session on Sunday.&quot;This is probably the hungriest that I have been because I feel like a lot of people kind of forget that I'm here in the offense, too,&quot; Montgomery said. &quot;So, I'm not here to prove anybody wrong. I'm here to prove myself right and be the best teammate that I can be. But I've definitely got a big chip on my shoulder.&quot; While Gibbs headlines highlight reels, Montgomery has been the heartbeat in short-yardage moments and red-zone chaos. He has scored in three-quarters of his games over the past two years, according to PFF data.Yet his 2024 campaign was tempered by injury and diminished stats, 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns over 14 games. This was down from a 1,000-yard debut in Honolulu blue the year prior. Critics may read those numbers as a decline; David Montgomery sees them as motivation.David Montgomery sets championship expectations for Lions in 2025Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: ImagnFor the Lions, the last two seasons were breakthroughs, but not quite deliverance. A historic collapse in the 2023 NFC Championship Game and a shocking early exit as 15-2 top seeds in 2024 still sting.David Montgomery summed up the mood succinctly.&quot;Everybody's tired of being close,&quot; he said. &quot;It's cool to be close at first, but you don't want to get comfortable with being close all the time. That's not what you want to be known for, especially when you know you've got the guys you've got on this team. &quot;You want to finish it, so this is the year for us. The year of the reckoning and the year that we choose that we need to finish.&quot;Detroit ran for 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, becoming the first team in NFL history with two backs and two wideouts each eclipsing 1,000 scrimmage yards. The Montgomery-Gibbs pairing wasn’t just effective; it was historic.Even when Montgomery was sidelined late last year, Gibbs surged, averaging over 100 rushing yards per game during that stretch.