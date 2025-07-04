“A lot of swag”: George Pickens sets clear expectations on Cowboys debut season, 2 months after arriving in Dallas

Two months after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys from the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver George Pickens has set clear expectations for himself heading into the 2025 season.

Ad

The Cowboys official X profile released a video on July 3 of a fun segment where one individual asked various players some quickfire questions in only 40 seconds. One of the questions asked by the reporter was "What can Cowboys Nation expect from you in 2025?"

Pickens responded by highlighting how he was ready for the upcoming season and made clear that he was ready to bring some swagger to the Dallas franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A lot of excitement and a lot of big plays and a lot of swag." Pickens said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pickens had a solid season last year in Pittsburgh and did make big plays and bring swagger to the Steelers receiving group. Although there were times when Pickens took his emotions too far, including one time getting in a fight with an opposing player on the last play of the game and not attempting to catch the ball, he is still extremely talented and should help Dallas in 2025.

Pickens finished the 2024 campaign with 59 receptions for 900 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in 14 games for the Steelers.

Ad

Where does George Pickens rank on the Dallas Cowboys depth chart?

Pickens is widely expected to fill the WR2 position on the Dallas Cowboys depth chart in 2025. Although Pickens is a star in the league, the Cowboys also have superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the latter of whom has been arguably the best receiver in the league over the past few seasons.

Ad

While Pickens may want to be a clear WR1 in the league in the future, he does have a great chance for opportunities in 2025. Dallas is a pass first offense, something that means that there will be plenty of opportunities for the prominent receivers on the offense.

Furthermore, the presence of Lamb and Pickens on the same team should help both receivers with production and opportunity. With the presence of the other elite receiver, defensive units will likely be unable to double team Pickens or Lamb, something that should result in more one on one opportunities and thus, more chances for big plays and production.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.