"A low-level human": Ryan Clark doesn't hold back on Jalen Carter for spitting on Dak Prescott in a fiery rant

The Philadelphia Eagles started the 2025 NFL season with a win against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. However, the win has been overshadowed by a controversial incident involving defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle was seen spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first quarter just after the opening kickoff. The officials assessed Carter's antics with an unsportsmanlike penalty, ejecting him from the game without making a snap.

Following the game, former Super Bowl-winning safety Ryan Clark didn't hold back in his assessment of Carter's actions, blasting the defensive tackle for letting the team down.

“But when Jalen Carter, who is one of the best players in the entire NFL, shows that lack of respect for the game, shows that lack of ability to make good decisions early on in the game, that is such a selfish play. Not only is it freaking disgusting, not only do you show what a low-level human you are in that moment, but you let the entire team down,” Clark said.

After blasting Carter for his actions, Clark urged Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to take strict actions against his player and make an example for him.

“You can not do that. And if you’re Nick Sirianni, you have to make an example out of him. That’s one of those times that you walk in the meeting and you put the film on, and you know how you do it, Bill Belichick would do this. He’d put the film on, then he’d cut it off. And he’d only show Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott.

"And you gotta cuss him out. You gotta tell him how big of a mistake this is. You gotta tell him how he let the entire team down. And if you continue to do this, you’ll never be the player you’re supposed to be and certainly not the man,” Clark added.

Dak Prescott addressed the controversial interaction with Jalen Carter in season opener

Dak Prescott seemingly spat in the direction of Jalen Carter which irked the Eagles star, leading Carter to ask:

“You trying to spit on me?”

Prescott said he felt disrespected by the intersection.

“He was insulting me,” Prescott said. “I wouldn’t spit on somebody. I’m definitely not trying to spit on you. We’re about to play a game.”

Carter apologized after the game, taking onus for actions and letting the team and fans down.

