"He's trash. That's a stupid draft pick to me" - Jalen Ramsey's old take on Bills QB comes back to bite him after an embarrassing show in the season opener

Jalen Ramsey had a very disappointing night in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. He had a tough time covering Stefon Diggs, and miscommunication on the defense led to many collapses.

Josh Allen inspired the Buffalo Bills to a huge blowout 31-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Following Josh Allen's impressive outing, an old statement by Ramsey has resurfaced.

Ramsey's comments were made in 2018 during a GQ interview. Now that those statements are being revisited, he looks very foolish now. Ramsey seriously doubted Allen and claimed the Bills made a mistake by drafting him:

“I think Allen is trash. I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show, too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me.”

“We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school—like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that...”

Josh Allen has proved everyone who doubted him wrong. He has transformed himself into one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and that was seen last night as well.

Jalen Ramsey also got outplayed by the offensive unit led by Allen, and this would be a great learning curve for a great player like him.

Jalen Ramsey needs to bounce back quickly

Undoubtedly, Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. However, his performances in the last two games for the Rams have been questionable.

The Cincinnati Bengals also got the better of him multiple times in last season's Super Bowl, and now the performance against the Bills was quite poor.

Ramsey is very important for the Rams. He needs to be at his best. This is necessary for the team's success. Hopefully, Ramsey and the Rams will be able to address these deficits in enough time to correct them.

The LA Rams will be up against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the regular season. This would be a favorable matchup for the Super Bowl champions following their blowout loss against Buffalo.

He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs. #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Week 1, per @PFF 's initial grading.He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs. #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Week 1, per @PFF's initial grading. He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs.

The Los Angeles Rams and Jalen Ramsey will look to bring their record to .500 next week.

