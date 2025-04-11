On Friday, Claire Kittle reminded everyone how underrated her husband, George Kittle, was coming out of college. Reposting a San Francisco 49ers fan page graphic titled “The biggest draft steals over the last 25 years,” she added a caption that captured Kittle’s journey from late-round pick to elite tight end.

“A steal! 5th round pick 146…” Claire wrote.

George Kittle's wife Claire hypes up 49ers star TE's 2017 draft selection (image credit: instagram/clairekittle)

The 49ers drafted George in the fifth round and 146th overall in 2017. On May 4, 2017, he signed a four-year $2.69 million rookie deal with a $298,000 signing bonus.

He made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, recording five catches for 27 yards. He recorded his first career touchdown in Week 5 versus the Colts. Despite injuries midseason, he closed out strong, logging a 100-yard game in Week 17 and finishing the year with 43 receptions, 515 yards, and two TDs in 15 games.

Last season, he scored two TDs against Seattle in Week 6. In Week 8, he put up 128 yards and a score against Dallas and torched the Bears with 151 receiving yards in Week 14.

Off the field, George married Claire in 2019. The couple met at Iowa, where Claire played basketball. George, a Chicago Bears fan growing up, also likes pro wrestling, often celebrating first downs with Penta’s signature “Cero Miedo” taunt.

George Kittle celebrates marriage milestone with wife Claire

George Kittle wrapped up his eighth NFL season, and while the 49ers stumbled to a 6-11 finish (last in the NFC West), the veteran TE is still winning off the field. On Thursday, Kittle marked six years of marriage with wife Claire.

“I love you lots. Thank you for loving my crazy. You rock,” George wrote.

George Kittle celebrates marriage milestone with wife Claire (image credit: instagram/gkittle)

The couple first met in 2012 as freshmen at the University of Iowa. After years of steering through George's rise through the college and pro ranks, the All-Pro TE proposed in 2018. They tied the knot in April 2019.

Kittle finished 2024 with 78 receptions, 1,106 receiving yards, and eight TDs, earning his sixth Pro Bowl selection.

