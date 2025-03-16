“A tradition unlike any other” - Chiefs fans troll Colin Cowherd for again predicting Chargers to win AFC West over Kansas City

Downgrading the Kansas City Chiefs from winning the AFC West conference led Colin Cowherd to face the trolling side of NFL fans after his bold take on 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Fox Sports.

Ad

Cowherd shared his belief that the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers will dominate the division in the 2025 season.

"I do think Harbaugh-Charger is incredibly compelling. I think they're going to win their division," he said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked if that meant beating Kansas City, he said, "Yeah." Cowherd highlighted how the Chargers went from having one of the worst defenses to the third best, crediting Harbaugh’s coaching.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kansas City fans made fun of Cowherd for supporting the Chargers again. One fan wrote:

"A tradition unlike any other."

Expand Tweet

Ad

One more fan said, "Colin’s obsession with the Chargers needs to be studied."

An X user tweeted, "I’d like to wager any amount that this doesn’t happen."

"He’s wrong every year 😂," wrote another.

"He’s said this for the last 10 years," tweeted one more.

One fan said, "Every. Single. Year. Like clockwork."

Ad

Nonetheless, Cowherd stands by his take, believing that Harbaugh’s leadership will finally push the Chargers over the top in the 2025 NFL season. Only time will tell if this bold prediction comes true or if Chiefs fans will have the last laugh once again.

Also read: Danny Parkins hints at Chiefs trading up in 2025 NFL Draft for tight end despite Travis Kelce’s return

Colin Cowherd predicts challenges for Chiefs in 2025

Cowherd believes the Chiefs might not perform as well next season. Kansas City has made the Super Bowl for three years in a row, winning two out of them under the leadership of QB Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid. However, Cowherd said:

Ad

"Kansas City's gonna pull back for a year. Their offensive line is in flux. Their left tackle has never been a starting left tackle. It's like boys, that's honestly like having a Bentley and finding the cheapest insurance on the market for it. It's like, no, just, just call progressive or something. Okay, let's not go discount insurance."

Ad

Ad

Kansas City's offensive line was one of the villains for Reid in the Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid anc co. would like to address that concern in the offseason before launching another Super Bowl campaign in September.

Also read: "He knows nobody else wants him": NFL fans react as Chiefs re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster for 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.