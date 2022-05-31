Aaron Donald reveals how contract dispute with Rams could lead to him seeking early retirement from NFL

Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are likely still reveling in winning Super Bowl LVI 23-20 in February over the Cincinnati Bengals. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has played at the highest level throughout his career.

But could his time in the league be nearing an end?

During a recent interview with the I Am Athlete podcast, the star player was speaking about his current contract negotiations with the Rams. He stated that if his contract negotiations fall through the cracks, then he is indeed "at peace" with moving on.

Here's what he said:

“I’m happy. I’m fine. The thing is, I don’t need to play football to be fine. I was blessed to play this game, to make the money I’ve made. The accomplishments I made in eight years is, like, I’m complete. If I can win another one, that’s great. But if not, I’m at peace.”

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Donald said his contract needs to be worked on first. If it's not, then he's "at peace" with moving on. #Rams DT Aaron Donald said on the @IAMATHLETEpod that he came into the NFL planning to play 8 years, but winning the Super Bowl makes him want to run it back.Donald said his contract needs to be worked on first. If it's not, then he's "at peace" with moving on. #Rams DT Aaron Donald said on the @IAMATHLETEpod that he came into the NFL planning to play 8 years, but winning the Super Bowl makes him want to run it back.Donald said his contract needs to be worked on first. If it's not, then he's "at peace" with moving on.

Is the former Pittsburgh Panthers standout telling the truth, or is he simply giving the Rams' brass a push to get a deal done quicker?

Whether he is seriously considering retirement or not doesn't really matter. Either way, Rams GM Les Snead and company cannot take that chance. If they can keep him they will. Without him in their defense, Los Angeles are a much weaker team. Donald is perhaps the best non-quarterback in a league full of stars and it would be a huge mistake to let him go.

Is Aaron Donald the best defensive tackle in the history of the NFL?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The Rams' star defensive tackle has no equals at the position in the NFL today. Since being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Donald has been awarded the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (2017, 2018, and 2020). He was also named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 and has been named a first-team All-Pro seven times in his eight seasons.

Last season, he capped off an already glorious career by closing a victory in Super Bowl LVI with a key pass rush. He got to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who had to throw the ball desperately before being flung to the floor. The ball fell agonizingly incomplete, winning the Super Bowl for the Rams.

PFF @PFF



2016 Aaron Donald - 92.6

2017 Aaron Donald - 94.4

2018 Aaron Donald - 94.8

2019 Aaron Donald - 93.6

2020 Aaron Donald - 94.2

2021 Aaron Donald - 93.6



📸: The highest-graded defender by season since 2016:2016 Aaron Donald - 92.62017 Aaron Donald - 94.42018 Aaron Donald - 94.82019 Aaron Donald - 93.62020 Aaron Donald - 94.22021 Aaron Donald - 93.6📸: @AaronDonald97 The highest-graded defender by season since 2016: 🐏 2016 Aaron Donald - 92.6🐏 2017 Aaron Donald - 94.4🐏 2018 Aaron Donald - 94.8🐏 2019 Aaron Donald - 93.6🐏 2020 Aaron Donald - 94.2🐏 2021 Aaron Donald - 93.6📸: @AaronDonald97 https://t.co/Oaxx9v4tmk

Only Arizona Cardinals' star pass rusher J.J. Watt and Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor have also won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award three times. This catapults number 99 into rarefied air in the annals of NFL history. Perhaps the most compelling argument would be whether or not Donald's career has surpassed Taylor.

The former New York Giants linebacker, at this time, still seems to have the edge over Donald as he has two Super Bowl Championships to his credit. Taylor also has an NFL MVP Award earned in 1986.

Only former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Alana Page, one of the vaunted "Purple People Eaters," is the other defensive player to win the NFL's MVP Award.

The Rams' defensive tackle is well on his way to perhaps being the greatest defensive player of all-time. But until he garners a few more substantial awards, most notably an NFL MVP award, he may have to settle for second best.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far