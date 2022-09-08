WATCH: Aaron Donald and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pump iron in intense workout session together

Aaron Donald and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson both reside in Hollywood and are both known for their insane strength.

Some may wonder what a meetup would look like between the two. They must have been curious as well, as they recently had a workout together, putting two of the most well-known gym rats in the country under the same roof. A video of the event was posted on Twitter by Daily Loud.

The intense video shows the two doing various workouts. Dumbell rows and core rollouts were some of the featured exercises. The two were seen fistbumping each other at one point. The montage was enhanced by its background music choice of "The Beast" by Tech N9ne.

Here's a look at Aaron Donald and The Rock in action:

Aaron Donald's position heading into 2022

Aaron Donald has been widely known as arguably the best defensive player in football in recent years.

In 2018, the pass rusher nearly set a new record for sacks recorded in a season. In every season since 2017, Donald has earned at least double-digit sacks. He's also played in two Super Bowls and helped his team to victory in one of them.

At the height of his team's success in 2021, it was reported around the Super Bowl that he was thinking about stepping away from the game altogether. According to a statement on the "I AM Athlete" podcast via NFL.com, Donald was at peace with the idea of stepping away from the game.

Instead, he signed a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams, locking him in until the end of the 2024 season. According to Spotrac, the deal is worth $95 million. It came with a $25 million signing bonus and carried an average salary of almost $32 million with $46 million total guaranteed at signing.

At the end of the deal, Donald will be 34 years old. His former teammate Von Miller also signed a new deal with the Buffalo Bills, who have him locked in until he's roughly 40 years old.

Many believe Donald could play in the league for as long as Miller does.

However, there is a question of whether the Rams' star sacker wants to continue to play. If he starts to take his foot off the gas before his deal is done, the team can cut him early in 2024 and save $12 million.

Will Aaron Donald start his new deal hot in 2022 and finish strong in 2024?

