WATCH: Aaron Donald goes shirtless, flexes insane physique during Super Bowl parade

Following his team's win on Sunday night, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald flaunted his ridiculous physique during their Super Bowl parade.

The 30-year-old defensive end took the Super Bowl celebrations in his stride as he took off his shirt to unveil just what an absolute tank of a human he is. Known for his power and quickness along the defensive line, along with his ability to overpower offensive linemen, it is clear to see why. Take a look below.

Donald completes NFL resume with Super Bowl win

Aaron Donald Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

For many, the one thing that was missing from Aaron Donald's resume was a Super Bowl win. He has already claimed just about every personal accolade there is for a defensive player in his career.

Taken with the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Donald has become one of the most dominant players in the league. During his eight-year career, the 30-year-old Three-Time Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2018 and 2020), Defensive Rookie of the Year (2014) Eight-time Pro Bowler (2014-2021) and is a member of the NFL's 2010's All-Decade team.

That is some resume for an NFL player who many consider to be the best defensive player ever. On Sunday, he added the cherry on top with a Super Bowl ring, and some have argued that he should have won the Super Bowl MVP award as well for his 2.5 sacks and his tackle on Joe Burrow to end the game.

There was some talk before the Super Bowl that if the Rams were to win, then Donald would seriously think about retiring. NFL analyst Rodney Harrison dropped the bombshell on the Super Bowl pregame show on NBC.

“He’s big on legacy,” Harrison said. “He doesn’t want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things and never won a Super Bowl. But he also told me this: If he wins a Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility he could walk away from the game and retire.”

The star defensive end did distance himself from any potential retirement talks in a press conference the day after the Super Bowl. Donald was with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp on ESPN when he was asked about the prospect of walking away from the game.

"We’re blessed to play this game, nothing is guaranteed, I never actually said that out my mouth but you know I’m just in a moment, in the moment and enjoying it with my teammates, my family and going from there,” Donald said.

