Where will Aaron Donald rank on the NFL's Top 100 players of 2021 list?

Aaron Donald is unquestionably the most dominant defender in the NFL today, but is he the best player? The NFL Network’s 'NFL top 100 list' has been revealed this Saturday, and the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle could sit at the top of the mountain.

Unlike other sports awards or NFL best-of lists, the pro football players themselves vote on these rankings. So the standings provide very interesting information for NFL fans and media around the world. The NFL top 100 shows which players are rated the highest by their fellow brethren in the league.

Aaron Donald is among the top ten players in the NFL

The LA Rams defensive star is guaranteed to be placed in the top 10 after the NFL Network released their list of top ten players on Twitter.

The final ten NFL players are:

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahome

Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt

L.A. Rams DT Aaron Donald

Why Aaron Donald should be number one?

Aaron Donald is hailed by many as the best player in the NFL, but will his fellow players agree?

No other player has been as dominant at their position in the league as Donald has been. The 30-year-old finished third in the NFL top 100 last year, so 2021 could be his year to reign supreme.

Here are a few reasons why Aaron Donald should be number one in this year’s top 100 player rankings:

He won the NFL defensive player of the year award for the third time. The Rams star was also for his seventh Pro Bowl and sixth time as first-team All-Pro.

Donald was named number one on the PFF50 list for the fifth season in a row. The 6' 1", 285 lb DT was also given a 99 rating in the latest Madden 22 video game.

Last season, he recorded 45 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, defended one pass, forced four fumbles and recovered one. In the NFL postseason, despite suffering a rib injury, he registered two sacks and two tackles for a loss.

We will find out Saturday afternoon if Aaron Donald has climbed to number one when the NFL Network unveils the top 10 NFL players of 2021.

