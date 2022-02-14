Aaron Donald responds to rumors surrounding his retirement after Super Bowl 2022 win

Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions after defeating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an instant classic. Not only was it the first Super Bowl victory for the Rams, but also for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who in his 13th season in the league (and first as the Rams signal-caller) gets his first Lombardi Trophy.

After the game, Donald reflected on recent rumors about a possible retirement from the game after a Super Bowl victory. Here's what the All-Pro defensive lineman had to say:

"This game is never promised (as to) what can happen. I’ve been blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to play at a high level for eight years. So I’m just going to live in the moment right now."

For the sake of the Rams and their future, the front office will most certainly give Aaron Donald the time he needs to enjoy the victory with his family and get away from the game for a bit as the team went all in this season to capture the ultimate prize.

Donald also added this about Rams head coach Sean McVay:

"As long as he's here, I want to continue to be a part of this organization and help build on the legacy."

Are Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams destined to be a dynasty?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams held on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI last night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. General manager Les Snead led the charge this season in emptying his pockets to acquire the pieces needed to compete for a Super Bowl.

It all began with the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was traded for former Rams quarterback Jared Goff in March 2021.

With the acquisition of Stafford, Sean McVay now has a signal-caller who can make every throw on the field.

At the trading deadline, the team made two corresponding moves that helped seal the deal on their chase for the Lombardi Trophy. On 1 November 2021, the team traded for Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller. Miller's contract expires after the season, making him a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career.

Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50, was an instant upgrade to pair with Aaron Donald and fellow outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

On 11 November 2021, Los Angeles then signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. Beckham suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

The extent of the injury is not yet known but should be revealed later on Monday. If the Rams are to compete for years to come as a dynasty, it all starts up front with Donald.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year sets the tone for the team, as he did against Burrow and the Bengals, with four tackles and two key sacks in the game.

Aaron Donald's return is perhaps the most integral piece in determining whether or not the team can be seriously looked at as chasing a dynasty.

Even if Beckham and Miller choose not to return, the team is still in good hands with the eventual return of former starting receiver Robert Woods, who suffered a torn ACL before a Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp had a spectacular game, with eight catches for 92 yards receiving and two crucial touchdowns. His chemistry with Matthew Stafford will always (at a minimum) have the Rams in contention for the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

The possibility of Beckham and Miller exiting the team makes a run at a dynasty that much more difficult, but if they choose to sign back with the Rams, who knows what will happen.

Edited by Piyush Bisht