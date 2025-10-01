Aaron Donald's wife Erica sends 3-word message as ex-Rams DT boasts about 'dreaming big' following Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame honor

Aaron Donald had a special weekend as the former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle was officially added to the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh on Friday. The event was held at Petersen Events Center.Aaron Donald shared an emotional post about the milestone on Instagram on Wednesday and his wife, Erica Donald, commented on his achievement.“Proud of you 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾,” Erica commented.Source: (Via Instagram/ @aarondonald99)Aaron also shared some family photos in an Instagram post.“I thought I dreamed big, but I surpassed anything I thought was possible from hardwork🙏🏽. Congrats to my Pitt HOF class of 2025 H2P,&quot; Aaron cpationed the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAaron’s college career was outstanding. From 2010 to 2013, he made 66 tackles for loss, the most ever by an FBS interior lineman since the NCAA started tracking it. In his senior year, he led the country with 28.5 tackles for loss, had 11 sacks and forced four fumbles.He won top awards, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and Rotary Lombardi Award. Outside football, Aaron gives back through his AD99 Solutions Foundation, helping young people and supporting community projects in Pittsburgh.Pitt will retire his No. 97 jersey on November 15 during their game against Notre Dame.Aaron Donald officially retired from the NFL on March 15, 2024, after 10 dominant seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.Aaron Donald's wife Erica's love for ex-Rams DT drew Puka Nacua's pregnant ex-GF Hallie Aiono's responseOn July 10, Aaron Donald's wife Erica shared an intimate photo with him on Instagram, writing:&quot;Love you forever.&quot;To which Puka Nacua's pregnant ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono commented:&quot;Love you guys.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @ericadonald99)Looking back, Aaron and Erica got married in 2020.Aaron Donald has three children. His eldest, Jaeda, and his son Aaron Jr. are from a previous relationship, and his youngest son, Aaric, with his wife Erica.Erica previously worked as the Manager of Community Affairs &amp; Player Involvement for the Los Angeles Rams from August 2015 to January 2020. She has a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Mass Communication, Public Relations from Louisiana State University.