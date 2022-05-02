Aaron Donald upgrades living arrangements in LA to end trade speculation

Ever since Aaron Donald signed with the Los Angeles Rams franchise in 2014, he has been a menace to opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks. Despite defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20 and winning Super Bowl LVI, the Pro Bowl defensive player is rumored to be seeking a new team.

But could the purchase of a new home in Los Angeles put an end to the speculation once and for all?

Will Aaron Donald sign a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams?

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

The former Pittsburgh Panthers standout recently purchased a $17 million home in Hidden Hills. He'd recently sold a previous home in Calabasas, CA for $6.3 million.

Many believed that the sale of his prior residence could have been a sign that the Pro Bowl Defensive tackle was looking to leave if he was unable to agree terms in Los Angeles.

Perhaps those rumors have been put to bed by the purchase of this impressive property. The mansion has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms along with a spa, steam room, guesthouse and other amenities.

It has been indicated that Donald's new residence is also just minutes away from Rams head coach Sean McVay and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

While there has been no definitive word from Aaron Donald on the matter, events seem to point to someone who is preparing for life in the city of Angels for quite some time.

If he were to receive a new contract, where would he like to stand in terms of salary? Days after Super Bowl LVI, it was reported that the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was seeking to become the highest paid non-quarterback.

As it currently stands, Aaron Donald has three years on a $55 million deal. He and his agent may be justified in their demands of being the highest paid non-quarterback, because it can easily be argued that he is the best player in his position.

Other productive defensive tackles in the NFL include Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts.

If production is an indicator of salary, then it stands to reason that Aaron Donald will become the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

