Both Aaron Donald and LeSean McCoy know what it is to be a Super Bowl champion. But there is a critical difference. While the running back won consecutive Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defensive giant could not. In fact, he and the Los Angeles Rams had a historically bad season as they finished with a 5-12 record, making it the worst Super Bowl defense of all time.

However, LeSean McCoy is certain that the defender's return to full health and vigor will lead to an upturn in fortunes. He called the thrice NFL Defensive Player of the Year the best ever to play that part of the game. He put him ahead of players like Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith and Reggie White. He also said that the presence of a smart coach like Sean McVay was only supposed to help.

Appearing on SPEAK on FS1, he said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think they for sure bounce back now. Last year they were five and 12. So, I mean, bounce back is something better than last year. I'm a big believer in Sean McVay… Do the Rams still have the best defensive player of all time still playing? With Aaron Donald in that lineup, it makes a huge difference. He was banged up last year, but don't forget this dude… I love Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith, Reggie White, but Aaron Donald is the best player to ever touch football on defense."

Speak @SpeakOnFS1



“Aaron Donald is the best player to ever play football on defense." [email protected] : The Rams will bounce back this season because of this reason...“Aaron Donald is the best player to ever play football on defense." [email protected]: The Rams will bounce back this season because of this reason...“Aaron Donald is the best player to ever play football on defense." https://t.co/DPQQCqakDh

Was LeSean McCoy right to elevate Aaron Donald's importance over other Rams players?

Aaron Donald is undoubtedly one of the main cogs of the Los Angeles Rams machine, as LeSean McCoy says. When they won the Super Bowl, it was his sack of Joe Burrow that effectively ended the game and vanquished the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the MVP in the game was Cooper Kupp. The consistenly excellent offensive weapon was missing in action due to injuries. It was not just him either. Matthew Stafford spent much of the season on the sidelines. They had to bring in Baker Mayfield to stabilize the ship because they were so short staffed at quarterback.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/sean-mcva… Sean McVay believes Rams' Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford will have "edge to them" in 2023 returning from injury Sean McVay believes Rams' Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford will have "edge to them" in 2023 returning from injurynfl.com/news/sean-mcva… https://t.co/tTFJRsJvr4

Their offensive line changed 11 times during the season. Not only was it the highest in the league, it was the highest since the AFL and the NFL merged in 1970.

Hence, while LeSean McCoy is correct to say that Aaron Donald was play a crucial role in the Rams' revival this season, there will be other key players who will need to come back and contribute as well.

Poll : 0 votes