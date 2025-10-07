"Aaron Glenn will not be there long": Emmanuel Acho predicts doom for Jetc HC after Justin Fields & co. lost 37-22 to Cowboys

Aaron Glenn hasn't had a start he'd have anticipated for his tenure with the New York Jets. The first-time head coach has failed to win any of his first five games in charge of the Jets, as they rank among the worst teams in the league so far, raising concerns about his future.

Ad

With the unimpressive start to the season by the Jets, Emmanuel Acho predicts Glenn won't be with the franchise for long. In his appearance on the “Speakeasy” podcast on Monday, the analyst believes there's a little chance of redemption for the team with the way they're playing.

“The Jets gotta bench Justin Fields in a game or two,” Acho said (Timestamp: 54:40). “Because here's what we know, I'm gonna be honest … Aaron Glenn will not be there long if he does not win a game. And at this rate, the Jets do not look like they're going to win a game. They're getting worse by the week.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Despite the situation within the team, Glenn is confident about his team getting things right as the season progresses. Following the 37-21 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, the coach reiterated his team's commitment to staying focused despite the intense pressure.

"We're going to stay the course, we're not going to waver, we're not going to let any of the outside noise get us to have issues between each other," Glenn said. "Listen, the coaches and players, we're on the same page, trust me when I tell you that. And we're going to continue to work our ass off until we get this thing fixed."

Ad

Aaron Glenn not backing down on his winning claim

During the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Aaron Glenn made some comments about winning immediately after moving on from Aaron Rodgers. With the current situation on the team, he was asked in his press conference on Monday if he had underestimated the challenge.

“Every coach is here to win now,” Glenn said. “What you didn’t say is when I said, ‘I’m not thinking about the Super Bowl. I’m not thinking about the playoffs. I’m thinking about building a foundation.' “That’s exactly what we’re doing. Every coach in the NFL, what you’re here for is to win. So I’m not changing that at all.

Ad

“Yes, we are here to win now. Have we done it yet? No, we haven’t. I understand that. We’re 0-5 and we own that. But I do know this: that’s not going to stop us from doing everything we can to win. Absolutely, we are here to win now like every other coach is.”

Aaron Glenn will be looking to earn his first win in charge of the Jets outside the shores of the United States in Week 6 in one of the overseas games this season. They are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK, on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.