Aaron Hernandez death: Chandler Jones breaks down in tears after stunning claim on late Patriots TE

Even today, Aaron Hernandez's death remains one of the most talked about topics in the NFL. There has been endless talk over the topic, including about Hernandez having CTE, as shown in his brain scans later on.

Multiple statements have been made on Hernandez's death, including by Chandler Jones. The defensive end, in a recent clip, mentioned Hernandez's suicide, claiming that he didn't actually kill himself in jail.

As the video progressed, Jones ended up breaking down in front of the camera. Shifting the camera around a little, Jones asked the viewers if they really thought Hernandez killed himself.

Considering the recent developments, users remain concerned over Jones' reaction. Some were disturbed, stating that Jones bringing up Aaron Hernandez's death wasn't normal, and something about the situation was very wrong.

Worried, one user wrote:

"Nah this is not even a joke anymore he needs some serious help."

In another tweet, Jones spoke about going on a podcast to speak on what happened to Aaron Hernandez:

"Should I go to a podcast with @BussinWTB or let Adam W, know what happened to Chico that night? Y'all choose! Retweet for bussin, comment for Adam."

In another instance, Chandler Jones also spoke about coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders star claimed that he is being paid $1 million per game, all because he has too much knowledge. These comments are bound to raise concerns and curiosity at the same time.

What happened to Aaron Hernandez? Did he have CTE?

Following his Super Bowl XLVI appearance, Hernandez was arrested in 2013 on murder charges. He was accused of killing Odin Llyod, but was acquitted in 2017. However, Hernandez committed suicide by hanging himself.

Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University's CTE Center recently spoke about the degenerative disease and how it could have affected Hernandez:

"There's just a lot of impulsivity and very sudden changes in behavior."

In another report, Todd Wallack of npr.com wrote:

"He was just 27. Another possible factor is evidence that Hernandez smoked a synthetic drug called K2 in the days before his death. Nora Volkow is director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Volkow says K2 can have dangerous side effects, especially for people like Hernandez with brain injuries."

Considering the high-profile nature of Hernandez's case, there have been multiple developments over the year.