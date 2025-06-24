Aaron Rodgers admits DK Metcalf’s Steelers move influenced his decision to join Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers didn’t just land in Pittsburgh for the black and gold; DK Metcalf had a major hand in sealing the deal. Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers revealed that Metcalf’s arrival in Steel City played a key role in his decision.

Ad

“DK is a lead-by-example guy, and he’s a big reason that I’m in Pittsburgh,” Rodgers said on Tuesday. “Conversations that we had ... already, this guy has discipline. This guy has a drive.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million deal after being traded by Seattle on March 9. He has been a model of consistency, posting at least 900 receiving yards every season since joining the league. In 2024, he logged 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rodgers was impressed not only with the numbers but with Metcalf’s grind.

“I didn’t really know DK. He said, ‘I work out at 6 a.m. every day.’ That told me all I needed,” Rodgers said.

Ad

With George Pickens shipped out, Pittsburgh needed a WR1. Metcalf fits the bill, and Rodgers is all in.

Ex-Steeler gets honest about Aaron Rodgers' Steelers era

Aaron Rodgers is the new face of the Steelers, but one former Pittsburgh star thinks the plan isn’t for him to be the superhero. Ex-Steelers safety Ryan Clark appeared on Tuesday’s episode of "ESPN’s Get Up," and said:

Ad

“They've built this team around a quarterback that doesn't have to be Superman.”

Clark believes coach Mike Tomlin is shaping a roster that leans on Rodgers’ experience, not his old MVP magic.

“I think that Aaron Rodgers is going to play well in Pittsburgh and I think the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be a playoff team,” Clark added. “He’s [Tomlin] not going to ask Aaron Rodgers to be all he ever was because he no longer is that.” [04:58]

Ad

Ad

The Steelers have been quarterback-hopping since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement — Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields — but none of them stuck. Rodgers could bring the change in this QB carousel.

Rodgers will have a solid supporting cast and a defense ready to make noise. Tomlin needs Rodgers to steer the ship, not sail it alone. The black-and-gold era for Rodgers is officially underway, and expectations are high.

Also read: "I can't stand it" - Aaron Rodgers has one major complaint after joining Steelers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.