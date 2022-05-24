Aaron Rodgers aims some trash talk toward Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen ahead of their golf clash

Aaron Rodgers, the two-time and reigning NFL MVP, is also a high-level golfer. The former is verifiable, the latter begs to be believed based on his confidence heading into Capital One's The Match.

Rodgers' confidence manifested in trash-talking aimed at Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen, his and Tom Brady's golfing rivals at the upcoming The Match. Here's what Rodgers said on TNT's NBA Tip-off:

"Tom and I've gotten to be on the course many times, you know, in tournaments and just out with some friends, but to be able to go out with a couple of fans is going to be really nice. And I look forward to the opportunity to showing these young guys little something on the course."

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady battle Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match

This year's Capital One The Match will not feature a professional golfer, unlike years past, opting instead for a tag team contest between the elder statesmen of the NFL (Rodgers and Brady) and the next generation of star quarterbacks (Mahomes and Allen).

Buccaneers.com senior editor Scott Smith gave great context to June 1st's football superstar golf showdown:

"It's a generational battle for the ages as the four quarterbacks get set to square off in the latest iteration of The Match, a series of exhibition golf challenges that began in 2018 and has included some of the best golfers in the world as well as titans from other sports like Brady, Rogers and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. This year's foursome is responsible for four of the past five NFL MVP awards and three of the past six Super Bowl MVP trophies."

Interestingly enough, both pairs will square off during the upcoming NFL season. On September 25th, Brady's Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. October 16th is the AFC Divisional Round rematch from this past January and a 2021 AFC Championship rematch between Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Allen's Buffalo Bills.

While the links aren't the same as the gridiron, there will still be stakes come January 1st. The Bills, Buccaneers, Chiefs, and Packers (in that order) were given the best odds to win the Super Bowl next February, making this golf match one that could include next year's regular season or Super Bowl MVP.

