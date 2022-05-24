×
Create
Notifications

Aaron Rodgers aims some trash talk toward Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen ahead of their golf clash

Aaron Rodgers talked some smack to Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen ahead of Capital One&#039;s The Match Mandatory Credit: Buffalo Bills.
Aaron Rodgers talked some smack to Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen ahead of Capital One's The Match Mandatory Credit: Buffalo Bills.
Andrew Hughes
Andrew Hughes
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 01:01 AM IST
News

Aaron Rodgers, the two-time and reigning NFL MVP, is also a high-level golfer. The former is verifiable, the latter begs to be believed based on his confidence heading into Capital One's The Match.

youtube-cover

Rodgers' confidence manifested in trash-talking aimed at Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen, his and Tom Brady's golfing rivals at the upcoming The Match. Here's what Rodgers said on TNT's NBA Tip-off:

"Tom and I've gotten to be on the course many times, you know, in tournaments and just out with some friends, but to be able to go out with a couple of fans is going to be really nice. And I look forward to the opportunity to showing these young guys little something on the course."
Capital One’s The Match will feature Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers vs Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes 🤯Look out for this one(📸 TNT/Capital One) https://t.co/ZfKMp0N4cc

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady battle Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match

This year's Capital One The Match will not feature a professional golfer, unlike years past, opting instead for a tag team contest between the elder statesmen of the NFL (Rodgers and Brady) and the next generation of star quarterbacks (Mahomes and Allen).

youtube-cover

Buccaneers.com senior editor Scott Smith gave great context to June 1st's football superstar golf showdown:

"It's a generational battle for the ages as the four quarterbacks get set to square off in the latest iteration of The Match, a series of exhibition golf challenges that began in 2018 and has included some of the best golfers in the world as well as titans from other sports like Brady, Rogers and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. This year's foursome is responsible for four of the past five NFL MVP awards and three of the past six Super Bowl MVP trophies."

Interestingly enough, both pairs will square off during the upcoming NFL season. On September 25th, Brady's Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. October 16th is the AFC Divisional Round rematch from this past January and a 2021 AFC Championship rematch between Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Allen's Buffalo Bills.

Also Read Article Continues below
Packers at Buccaneers in Week 3. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m. CT.

While the links aren't the same as the gridiron, there will still be stakes come January 1st. The Bills, Buccaneers, Chiefs, and Packers (in that order) were given the best odds to win the Super Bowl next February, making this golf match one that could include next year's regular season or Super Bowl MVP.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win Capital One's 'The Match'?

Brady and Rodgers

Mahomes and Allen

Edited by Piyush Bisht
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी