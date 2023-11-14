New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is wondering why each New York team is being treated a little differently this season. While the Jets are struggling mightily on offense, going 4-5 on the season, the New York Giants aren't getting the same attention despite a worse record.

After the Giants got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, not much is being said of that performance, as Brian Daboll's team now sits at 2-8. As for the Jets, after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, everyone is piling on them.

It is an interesting dynamic playing out as one New York team seems to be forgotten about while the other one is in all the headlines.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a theory as to why that is.

Aaron Rodgers gives thoughts on Jets and Giants differences in media coverage

Coming into the season, both New York teams were expected to be decent. The Jets acquired four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers while the Giants were coming off a playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings.

But both teams are struggling, and Rodgers' Jets are getting all the criticism, per the quarterback himself. Rodgers was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" and detailed perhaps why that is.

"The Giants suck, and nobody is talking about it as much," Rodgers said. "That's probably the Giants propaganda there, you know, they own the media, and they're making sure that nobody's talking about the Giants."

It is certainly interesting how each New York team has been covered this season, and the Jets seem to be copping the brunt of criticism.

When will Aaron Rodgers return from his Achilles injury?

New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders

From the outside, it feels like Rodgers is ahead of schedule in his recovery, and there was a thought that he was targeting a mid-December return, which, if that happens, would be pretty remarkable.

But that does seem a long way off, and for that to even be a possibility, the 4-5 Jets would need to be in the playoff picture, not on the outside looking in like they are now.

Aaron Rodgers did say on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he wants to come back this season but would need to be healthy, and the Jets have to be in the mix for the playoffs.

As of now, Rodgers is in recovery, and while it does seem like a long shot that he returns this season, the man himself isn't giving up hope.