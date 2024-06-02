Aaron Rodgers appears to snub Donald Trump as the UFC 302 crowd goes bonkers for the ex-President

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the type to hide his political inclinations. While attending the UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey, the quarterback stood his ground on a couple of occasions in an effort to snub former President Donald Trump.

Trump was recently found guilty on 34 counts in the ‘hush money’ case in New York and his sentencing is set for July 11. However, that did not dampen his support amongst the UFC faithful as the No. 45 Donald Trump received thunderous applause on his arrival and during the fights. Nevertheless, the New York Jets QB did not appear to be one of those.

As Trump arrived at the iconic Prudential Center for the starting of the main card with UFC president and long-time friend Dana White, the crowd started cheering for him. While he was passing by, Aaron Rodgers remained seated whereas others had stood up to shake Trump’s hand.

This was Rodgers’ first snub at the former president, but it did not appear to be his last. While the fights were going on, the crowd started chanting ‘We want Trump’ and ‘F**k Joe Biden,’ Trump acknowledged the crowd by raising his fist. However, Aaron Rodgers was just behind him and hid his face away with a cap while this was going on.

Apart from Rodgers, fighters such as Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland took notice of Trump and even went to meet him outside the cage after winning their bouts. Support for Donald Trump was booming throughout the night, though not from Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers has a candidate in mind

On several occasions, Aaron Rodgers has reiterated his support for the independent candidature of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the post of President of the United States.

The 2011 Super Bowl winner seriously thought about becoming RFK’s vice-president candidate, with Kennedy Jr. even confirming that the former Green Bay Packers QB was on the shortlist. In the end, A-Rod stuck with football.

“I’m not on one side or the other. I’m laughing at both sides,” Rodgers said on HBO in 2022.

While the 2024 Presidential elections will be held in November, Rodgers will start his season on September 9 with an away game against the San Francisco 49ers.