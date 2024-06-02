Aaron Rodgers appears to snub Donald Trump as the UFC 302 crowd goes bonkers for the ex-President

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Aaron Rodgers appears to snub Donald Trump as the UFC 302 crowd goes bonkers for the ex-President

Aaron Rodgers appears to snub Donald Trump as the UFC 302 crowd goes bonkers for the ex-President

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 02, 2024 16:51 GMT
Donald Trump gets snubbed by Aaron Rodgers
Donald Trump gets snubbed by Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the type to hide his political inclinations. While attending the UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey, the quarterback stood his ground on a couple of occasions in an effort to snub former President Donald Trump.

Trump was recently found guilty on 34 counts in the ‘hush money’ case in New York and his sentencing is set for July 11. However, that did not dampen his support amongst the UFC faithful as the No. 45 Donald Trump received thunderous applause on his arrival and during the fights. Nevertheless, the New York Jets QB did not appear to be one of those.

As Trump arrived at the iconic Prudential Center for the starting of the main card with UFC president and long-time friend Dana White, the crowd started cheering for him. While he was passing by, Aaron Rodgers remained seated whereas others had stood up to shake Trump’s hand.

also-read-trending Trending

This was Rodgers’ first snub at the former president, but it did not appear to be his last. While the fights were going on, the crowd started chanting ‘We want Trump’ and ‘F**k Joe Biden,’ Trump acknowledged the crowd by raising his fist. However, Aaron Rodgers was just behind him and hid his face away with a cap while this was going on.

Apart from Rodgers, fighters such as Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland took notice of Trump and even went to meet him outside the cage after winning their bouts. Support for Donald Trump was booming throughout the night, though not from Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers has a candidate in mind

On several occasions, Aaron Rodgers has reiterated his support for the independent candidature of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the post of President of the United States.

The 2011 Super Bowl winner seriously thought about becoming RFK’s vice-president candidate, with Kennedy Jr. even confirming that the former Green Bay Packers QB was on the shortlist. In the end, A-Rod stuck with football.

“I’m not on one side or the other. I’m laughing at both sides,” Rodgers said on HBO in 2022.

While the 2024 Presidential elections will be held in November, Rodgers will start his season on September 9 with an away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी