Aaron Rodgers endorses Robert F Kennedy Jr.‘s challenge for Donald Trump

Aaron Rodgers has been a fervent supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for some time. And he has put his hat in the ring with the presidential candidature of Kennedy Jr.

With the 2024 Presidential elections only a few months away, all aspects of America and the world will have a political lens.

Kennedy Jr. took to X (previously Twitter) to concur with several points former President Donald Trump has been making regarding the polls run by media agencies before the election. Kennedy Jr. borrowed the term “fake polls” from Trump.

In a lengthy post, RFK states that he and the former President are far ahead in the polls and must convene for a political debate. This message resonated well with the New York Jets quarterback, as he re-tweeted this post and shared it with more than 4.5 million followers on his X page. His follower numbers dwarf that of Kennedy Jr.’s 2.9 million.

"So let’s meet at the Libertarian convention and show the American public that at least two of the major candidates aren’t afraid to debate each other," wrote Kennedy Jr. on X

Earlier this year, it was leaked that the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy had Aaron Rodgers on his list of potential candidates for his vice president.

The duo bonded over their skepticism regarding COVID-19 vaccines, but Rodgers has endorsed a ton of other conspiracies too.

Aaron Rodgers on the political scenario in the USA

Rodgers has been active in politics. The former Green Bay Packers man has in instances called out both former President Trump and President Biden. In 2022, on HBO’s show ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’. Rodgers chuckled at the prospect of President Biden running again in 2024 and said,

“I’m not on one side or the other. I’m laughing at both sides.”

However, his support is firmly behind Kennedy Jr. now. Only time will tell whether his support will translate into votes for the president hopeful.

