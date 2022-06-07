NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers' camp provides update on Packers QB's availability for mini-camp

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the headlines over the past few weeks. When he wasn't enjoying a leisurely saunter around the local links with new BFF Tom Brady, he was on national TV suggesting that he didn't really fancy his quarterback gig anymore. Career eulogies are already being written, but the authors may have been slightly hasty.

That's because Green Bay's favorite son is back in the building after he arrived for mini-camp. Fresh off of providing a golfing masterclass for the two rookies from Buffalo and Kansas City, Rodgers put to bed any notion that he won't be taking the field in 2022, and put a smile on coach LeFleur's who was upset with AR12's absence last week.

Aaron Rodgers can cast his eye over the new wide receivers

With QB1 now returning to action, business has undoubtedly picked up for the Packers rookie wideouts. After Green Bay shipped Devante Adams off to the Raiders, AR12 is in need of a new favorite target, and the position is up for grabs.

The Packers didn't draft a wide receiver in the first round because Green Bay has some sort of unwritten rule that prevents them from doing so. But they did select receivers in round two, four and seven.

Christian Watson, their second-round selection out of NDSU, is a player that the franchise has high hopes for, which will surely be music to the ears of Rodgers. What will be less comforting will be the rumors of drop issues for the rookie during this camp. However, he can take confidence in the fact that Ja'marr Chase had similar problems last year.

🦁 Brad Holmes Serving Honolulu Blue Koolaid 🦁 @DumasMike Am I the only one hearing about Christian Watsons drop issues in Packer OTA's?



Yes he's catching passes from Jordan Love.



But if he's dropping Loves floating ducks how is he catching anything Aaron Rodgers throws his way in mandatory mini camp? Am I the only one hearing about Christian Watsons drop issues in Packer OTA's?Yes he's catching passes from Jordan Love. But if he's dropping Loves floating ducks how is he catching anything Aaron Rodgers throws his way in mandatory mini camp?

At 6'5" and nearly 220 pounds, Watson has the potential to be a huge endzone weapon for AR12. During his time at North Dakota State, Watson also highlighted a regular ability to deliver game-changing plays.

NCAA FCS Football @NCAA_FCS Bad things will happen to your defense 🤐



#FCS



Playoffs Q2 | (5) MONTANA ST. 7 | (1) NORTH DAKOTA ST. 22 Don't let Christian Watson get in the open fieldBad things will happen to your defense 🤐 #FCS Playoffs Q2 | (5) MONTANA ST. 7 | (1) NORTH DAKOTA ST. 22 Don't let Christian Watson get in the open field ⚡️⚡️ Bad things will happen to your defense 🤐#FCS#FCSPlayoffs Q2 | (5) MONTANA ST. 7 | (1) NORTH DAKOTA ST. 22 https://t.co/Crqre6L3lK

Even at 220 pounds, Watson has displayed electric speed. During the 2019 season, the wideout was regularly recording speeds of 23 mph. For comparison, that same season in the NFL, 49ers running back Matt Brieda was the fastest recorded player, registering a snail-like 22.3 mph.

Former NDSU teammate Ty Brooks had this to say about Aaron Rodgers' new wingman:

"Christian is fast! I aint see nothing like that! Nice to see him healthy and get out in space. We knew he was capable but hasn’t been healthy enough to show. He’s still young. That’s the scary part."

With Rodgers apparently now locked in, and with new talent like Watson to work with, could AR12 finally win an elusive second Super Bowl?

