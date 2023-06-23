Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca journey prompts one-sided Reddit debate by Jets fans

Aaron Rodgers had made it no secret that he's an advocate for the drug Ayahuasca. The New York Jets quarterback doubled down on that stance at a psychedelic conference in Denver recently.

Rodgers came out in support of legalizing the drug, creating a debate surrounding his stance.

Rodgers brought up his 2019 season stats versus his 2020 season, in which he won his fourth NFL MVP award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jets fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the 39-year-old's stance on the issue and the debate was mostly one-sided.

Other fans made jokes about the reasons why Aaron Rodgers joined the Jets:

Rodgers, who will start his 19th season in the league this upcoming season, spoke at the conference with podcaster Aubrey Marcus. The Super Bowl winner explained in detail how taking ayahuasca with his teammates was "radically life-changing."

He added said many other professional athletes have reached out to him about the drug:

"The response from other people in the sports industry has been incredible. To see basketball players and baseball players and surfers, entertainers and my own teammates and colleagues across the league reach out and either share their story about their own medicine journey or ask to be a part of an upcoming one was pretty special."

Ayahuasca is a psychoactive beverage indigenous to South America and is commonly used for ritualistic, spiritual, or medical reasons. Psychedelics are against the law at the federal level, though acceptance and curiosity in examining their possible advantages have grown.

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with Robert Kennedy Jr.

Aaron Rodgers with 2024 presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

The 10-time Pro Bowl signal-caller has also been in the news for his support of 2024 presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Both share a common connection over their stance on vaccines as they are against them.

Recently, Aaron Rodgers backed the idea of Joe Rogan of RFK Jr. debating Dr. Peter Hotez on Joe Rogan's podcast. Dr. Hotez is against the stance that the presidential candidate has on vaccines.

However, Dr. Hotez declined the opportunity to debate the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. David Bakhtiari, Rodgers' former teammate with Green Bay, sides with Rogan, and wants Dr. Hotez to debate RFK Jr.

Poll : 0 votes