New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is again at the forefront of the COVID-19 vaccination debate.

He shared a short clip of Dr. Peter Hotez's interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, initially posted by muscle and metabolic health advocate Dr. Tyna Moore.

Rodgers added on the repost via Instagram story:

“@robertfkennedyjr would mop this bum”

Confused? Here's some context regarding the people involved.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., or RFK Jr., is challenging incumbent United States President Joe Biden for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2024 presidential election. But unlike most Democrats, he has promoted anti-vaccine ideas.

That shared belief regarding vaccination led the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player to endorse Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy. Though he hasn't received a vaccine shot, Rodgers received backlash when he claimed to be "immunized" against the Coronavirus.

The one-time Super Bowl winner claimed that alternative measures could counter COVID-19 and that he is allergic to certain elements in the vaccine.

Aside from posing for a photo with the lawyer/activist, Rodgers also shared a previous Instagram story of Kennedy Jr. giving an interview to Aubrey Marcus.

Marcus is a psychedelic medicine advocate who called Kennedy Jr. "the next president of the United States." Aaron Rodgers approved the claim by reposting the clip with the caption:

“#kennedy2024”

The late US President John F. Kennedy's nephew has also appeared in Joe Rogan's Spotify-exclusive podcast, which received much backlash.

To his credit, the comedian/Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator has had guests from both sides of the vaccination debate.

Aaron Rodgers and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have a common enemy

One of the experts who passionately oppose Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine stance is Dr. Peter Jay Hotez. He allegedly offered to debate RFK Jr. on Rogan's show, but it hasn't materialized.

Hotez earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Weill Cornell Medical College. He specializes in vaccinology, neglected tropical disease control, and global health. He was a part of the team that developed a patent-free vaccine for SARS-COV-2.

Aaron Rodgers was at the forefront of Hotez's criticism of how the NFL abandoned its responsibility to promote safe vaccination.

He said in an interview with MSNBC's Chris Jansing:

"I explained why this goes way beyond Aaron Rodgers. We focus on this man because there is no counter narrative, there is a vacuum. The vacuum is the @NFL, commissioner, team owners, players union. They abdicated their responsibilities."

With Kennedy Jr. and Rodgers sharing the same sentiments on vaccines, the five-time All-Pro play-caller is keen on debunking Hotez's claims. He found an opportunity when Hotez admitted that he doesn't pay much attention to his diet.

In the video shared initially by Moore, Rogan asked:

“Do you take care of your immune system in other ways? Do you take probiotics? Are you cautious about your diet?”

Dr. Hotez answered:

“I’m not as conscious about my diet. I should be. I’m a junk foodaholic, actually.”

Rogan responded:

“Well, that seems like a terrible thing for your health.”

Dr. Hotez replied:

“It is a terrible thing for my health and something my wife is working on it.”

An0maly @LegendaryEnergy I didn’t even realize this is the “vaccine expert” Peter Hotez in this clip where Joe Rogan asks him why he looks so incredibly unhealthy if he’s an expert on health I didn’t even realize this is the “vaccine expert” Peter Hotez in this clip where Joe Rogan asks him why he looks so incredibly unhealthy if he’s an expert on health https://t.co/3AgBZnyWJi

Hence, Rodgers quickly pounces on the irony of a health professional's unhealthy diet. It's his way of debunking Dr. Hotez's arguments.

But beyond the vaccine debate, Aaron Rodgers faces a tall order with the New York Jets. He hopes to end the franchise's 12-season playoff drought with a young but talented crew around him.

However, even his connection with the Jets is tricky. Team owner Woody Johnson is one of the owners of the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, makers of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

