"Aaron Rodgers' barber should be arrested" - NFL fans brutally troll Aaron Rodgers over his bizarre new haircut

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers traveled to London for the first time this weekend. Unfortunately, for the reigning MVP and his team, they dropped their second loss of the season to the New York Giants 27-22.

While Aaron Rodgers and his offense have a lot to work on before next week, it appears that fans are more concerned with his eccentric haircut.

The quarterback's hair seems to be shaved around the sides and back, but there are pieces of hair that are long enough to tuck behind his ears. This makes for an odd look as he wears a hat or tucks it into his helmet.

Fans took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to discuss the quarterback's bizarre choice of hairstyle. They talked about the repercussions that his barber should face for allowing him to sport this new style.

John @iam_johnw Aaron Rodgers barber should be arrested immediately Aaron Rodgers barber should be arrested immediately https://t.co/Vkvpb8jxQe

Gunnar's Helmet (Fat O's Fan) @JamesKrebs Can someone please tell Aaron Rodgers that his hair just looks odd?? Can someone please tell Aaron Rodgers that his hair just looks odd??

Dougie 🏁 @DougieDan93 Aaron Rodgers might not be winning for a minute with that terrible haircut of his Aaron Rodgers might not be winning for a minute with that terrible haircut of his

Kelsey @KB14LAC Who allowed Aaron Rodgers outside with that haircut Who allowed Aaron Rodgers outside with that haircut

Will Tondo @wtondo Everyone surprised that Aaron Rodgers was heavily cheered. When you have a haircut like this, obviously the blokes across the pond are gonna love him Everyone surprised that Aaron Rodgers was heavily cheered. When you have a haircut like this, obviously the blokes across the pond are gonna love him https://t.co/519tPTGHXO

they wrote me off…i ain’t write back though @taekmountain I think what rocks about Aaron Rodgers’ new haircut is it is absolutely modeled off of Shep’s hair from the Three Stooges (the worst stooge) and it is 100% to cover a giant bald spot. I think what rocks about Aaron Rodgers’ new haircut is it is absolutely modeled off of Shep’s hair from the Three Stooges (the worst stooge) and it is 100% to cover a giant bald spot.

Woodward Sports Network @woodwardsports Aaron Rodgers should be thrown in jail for that haircut. Aaron Rodgers should be thrown in jail for that haircut.

Giants shutdown Aaron Rodgers and Packers in second half

The Green Bay Packers went into the locker room at halftime with a 20-10 lead over the New York Giants in their latest game. This match, though, truly was a tale of two halves. The Giants came out swinging in the second half and were able to stop the Packers' offense.

New York scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to take a 27-20 lead. A late safety by the Packers defense tacked on two more points for the Packers but with under a minute in regulation remaining, Green Bay was unable to make anything happen.

Aaron Rodgers ended the day by going 25 for 39 with just 222 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has said in recent weeks that his offense needs to play four solid quarters of football. In last week's overtime win over the New England Patriots, the Packers offense was nearly nonexistent in the first half.

However, in Sunday's game against the Giants, it was the second half that proved to be problematic. Whether it's the lack of chemistry with the rookie wide receivers or Matt LaFleur's play calling on offense. Green Bay have issues that need to be worked out if they are going to find any success this season.

The Packers will return to the United States and prepare to face the New York Jets next Sunday at Lambeau Field.

