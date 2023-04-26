Aaron Rodgers is a former Green Bay Packers player after his trade to the New York Jets was completed. After weeks of uncertainty, the deal was finally agreed upon, and the Packers can move forward with Jordan Love.

For Rodgers, he will be doing something he hasn't done in his illustrious career: play for another team. The Jets present a new challenge for the 39-year-old, and it is one he is looking forward to, no doubt.

Aaron Rodgers took to his Instagram and wrote a heartfelt post about his time in Green Bay and thanked just about everyone in the organization.

A snippet of what Rodgers wrote:

"To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB. To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close. I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always ❤️

"This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart ❤️" -12."

Aaron Rodgers begins new chapter with the New York Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers will be embarking on a new journey with the Jets, and one that some think could end in Super Bowl glory. While that is premature given not a single down has been played yet, last year the Jets showed some promising signs.

The defense was the fourth-best in terms of points allowed (just 18.6 per game), but the offense could only muster 17.4 ppg. With Rodgers under center and a host of offensive weapons, the Jets should look vastly different in 2023.

Coming to a division that has the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be tough for Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets have the weapons on both sides of the ball to have a shot at the division title.

It's a new beginning, and one thing is for sure: It will be odd to see Rodgers in a different uniform next year.

