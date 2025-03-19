Aaron Rodgers' biographer reveals surprising update on 4x NFL MVP's future

Aaron Rodgers' future remains one of the most intriguing talking points of the NFL offseason. Since his release from the New York Jets, the quarterback has been radio silent and hasn't confirmed whether he intends to play in 2025 or call it quits on his Hall of Fame career.

However, author Ian O'Connor, who wrote 'Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,' a biography about the quarterback's life, revealed that the four-time MVP isn't keen on retiring. During an appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, he said:

"I think the overriding feeling right now is that [Aaron Rodgers] still wants to play in maybe two years. I had a friend of his tell me 'two years' a week ago because he kind of feels like this past season was a rehab year. And so if he has a good 2025, I really do expect him to try to play in 2026." [15:20]

O'Connor added that retirement is on the table for Rodgers but is the least likely scenario. He also claimed that the quarterback would have signed for the New York Giants had they had a roster capable of contending for the Super Bowl.

The 41-year-old has made it no secret that he enjoys living in New Jersey. However, the franchise is multiple years away from potentially having a team capable of winning the Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers to Vikings: A move to NFC North no longer on the horizon

The Minnesota Vikings are one of three teams, alongside the Giants and the Pittsburgh, that have been consistently linked with Aaron Rodgers since his release from the Jets. The veteran quarterback was reportedly open to the idea of playing for the arch-rivals of his former team, the Green Bay Packers.

However, that opportunity is seemingly no longer a possibility. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the team is planning its future with sophomore star J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback.

"The Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say. The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1." - Tom Pelissero on X.

The Giants and Steelers are the only viable options left for Rodgers, and it remains to be seen whether he picks one of them or decides to hang his cleats.

