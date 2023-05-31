Aaron Rodgers blames Packers for Davante Adams' exit by offering significantly less money than Christian Kirk

When Davante Adams was traded by the Green Bay Packers, many blamed Aaron Rodgers for the receiver's exit. People assumed that Rodgers' uncertain future with the Packers forced Adams to consider his future and join the Las Vegas Raiders.

During a recent discussion, the ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback openly addressed what led to the star receiver getting traded. Rodgers placed the entire blame for Adams' potential departure on the franchise's front office.

According to Rodgers, the Packers offered Adams a contract with less money than what Christian Kirk received, which infuriated Adams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Rodgers said (as per the Athletic):

“They offered him less money than Christian Kirk and (Adams) is going, ‘Are you serious right now? I’m the best receiver in the league, and you’re gonna offer me less than Christian Kirk?” Rodgers said. “With all due respect, he’s not on Davante’s level.

“I’m sure that the team will say that’s just the business of negotiation — it’s like, yeah, but you’re also sending a message to that guy, and a lot of times it can stick with guys and make them a little sour on things. That goes back to the first offer that they made, and I don’t think (the Packers) had the foresight — obviously didn’t have the foresight.”

After getting traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams signed a five-year $140 million contract extension, which was way more than Green Bay Packers' initial offer.

This wasn't the first domino to fall in Green Bay, as Aaron Rodgers' exit was foreseeable for a long time. Packers' failure to respect their two-star players has now resulted in the departure of both.

Aaron Rodgers is ready to make an impact on his new team

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets Offseason Workout

Aaron Rodgers is now the quarterback of the New York Jets, and he is focused on delivering success for his new franchise. Expectations are set high form in New York, but the four-time NFL MVP isn't fazed by it.

The Jets are being regarded as Super Bowl contenders for the upcoming season, adding excitement to see how Rodgers will lead the team. Unlike the situation in Green Bay last season, Rodgers now has a great roster surrounding him, which is expected to bring out the best in him.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes